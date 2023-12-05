Fueling AI Excellence: Lablab.ai's TruEra Challenge with Google Cloud Vertex AI and TruLens

Delaware, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- lablab.ai, an initiative by New Native, proudly announces the TruEra Challenge, slated to commence on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 6:00 PM CET. This hackathon isn't just a competition; it's a bold endeavor to redefine AI possibilities, powered by the convergence of critical LLM app development tools, such as Google Cloud Vertex AI, Zilliz, and LlamaIndex, and open source LLM app testing and evaluation framework TruLens, from TruEra.

"Large Language Models (LLMs) have emerged as the backbone of modern AI, propelling advancements across various industries," highlighted Pawel Czech, Co-founder of New Native. "lablab.ai's TruEra Challenge marks an exciting chapter in the development of LLM-based applications. At the forefront of this pursuit is TruLens, a testing and tracking tool championed by lablab.ai that can accelerate app development time while improving performance and reducing risk."



LLM Observability is a critical part of the LLM app tech stack. TruLens plays a pivotal role in assessing the quality of LLM-based applications by scrutinizing inputs, outputs, and internal functionalities while providing critical feedback mechanisms for key qualities like groundedness, relevance, and toxicity. Additionally, its comprehensive tracking instrumentation offers insights into a model's performance metrics and metadata across a spectrum of LLM applications.

Key Highlights of the TruEra Challenge:

Prize Pool: Valued at up to $73,000.

Valued at up to $73,000. Technology Integration: Utilize Google Cloud Vertex AI and TruLens to craft LLM applications.

Utilize Google Cloud Vertex AI and TruLens to craft LLM applications. Community Collaboration: Connect with top talents at TruEra and collaborate in teams of 1 to 6 members.

Connect with top talents at TruEra and collaborate in teams of 1 to 6 members. Google Cloud Credits: Participants receive $30 in Google Cloud credits per team member.

Participants receive $30 in Google Cloud credits per team member. Intellectual Nexus: Connect with contributors to the Intel Disruptor Initiative and shape AI's trajectory.

“The TruEra Challenge is a unique hackathon that pushes its participants further than a typical hackathon where participants just make it to the prototype stage. The TruEra Challenge provides the training, tools, and support to build, iterate, and test so that teams can finish with a more effective, trusted app that has a faster path to production. The support from leading technologists makes it a great opportunity for developers to refine and show off their skills,” said Barbara Lewis, CMO of TruEra.



The TruEra Challenge goes beyond typical competitions, providing a space for enthusiasts and experts to come together and explore, build, and iterate robust apps that can become real-world projects. It serves as a platform where participants can rapidly build and test apps that address real-world issues while participating in a community of like-minded peers.



About lablab.ai:

lablab.ai, powered by New Native, is an initiative to support and stimulate the modern artificial intelligence ecosystem. By collaborating with leading AI labs, open-source industries, and technology companies, lablab.ai aims to unlock state-of-the-art AI technologies and infrastructure. New Native is a leading AI platform aggregating the latest AI technologies, enabling businesses and users to develop and distribute AI solutions at scale.

For more information, visit lablab.ai or New Native's website at https://newnative.ai/.

About TruLens:

TruLens, developed by TruEra, is an open-source LLM testing and evaluation library that can be used for both development and monitoring. This cutting-edge toolkit provides critical evaluation mechanisms, including feedback on inputs, outputs, and internal functionalities, while offering comprehensive tracking for insights into a model's performance across diverse LLM applications. TruLens aims to optimize AI applications by providing deep observability and evaluation capabilities.

For more information, visit https://www.trulens.org/

