Demand for Collagen Casings Market to Progress at an Annual Rate of 5.9% through 2033. Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global collagen casings market is estimated to be worth around US$ 1,506 million in the present year. As per the market trends, the net valuation could register an annual growth rate of 5.9% between 2023 and 2033. Furthermore, FMI predicts the market is expected to reach US$ 2,672.6 million by the end of the forecast period.



Collagen meat casing is used in the manufacturing, storage, and sales of all varieties of sausages. Previously, only animal intestines were commercially available for the making of casings. But over the past 30 years, a significant increase in the use of synthetic collagen casings has been observed to reduce costs and automate production. They are well-matched with present-day traceability requirements and food hygiene, and also, technical specifications can be determined in advance.

Over the last decade, a solid rise in the demand for different types of collagen casings used in sausage production has been witnessed. Natural casings are being replaced with synthetic collagen casings due to their ease of use, consistency in sizing, and ability to be employed on high-speed machinery.

The observed change in collagen casings from natural casings in the past few years is remarkable. The new type of smoked collagen casings operate more quickly and effectively on sausage production lines and are well-liked by consumers worldwide.

Key Takeaways from the Collagen Casings Market Study Report:

Due to the higher consumption of sausages in the United States, the sales of collagen casings are most lucrative in this country. The United States collagen casings market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033 and reach a valuation of US$ 548.53 million.

European countries are the traditional main hub for the demand for all types of sausage casings and Germany is the leading manufacturer and supplier. Further, the demand for collagen casings in the German market is projected to follow an annual growth rate of 5.8% through 2033.

On the other hand, the demand for collagen casings in many countries is somewhat saturated as per the market survey report. For instance, the year-on-year growth rate through 2033 of markets in the United Kingdom and Spain could be 1.9% and 4.6% respectively.



"The rising preference for collagen casings among sausage manufacturers is poised to significantly propel market growth, reflecting a shift towards a more cost-effective and versatile alternative. This trend underscores the industry's adaptability to innovative solutions, likely contributing to increased efficiency and product quality." says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Companies Profiled

Viscofan, S.A.

Devro PLC

Nippi, Inc.

Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited

Fibran, S.A.

Fabryka Oslonek Bialkowych FABIOS S.A.

LEM Products Inc.

DeWied International (Oversea Casing Company, Llc)

Nitta Casings, Inc.

Weschenfelder Direct Limited

Belkozin LLC

Others

There have been plenty of advancements by the beef collagen casing market participants, as well, over the past few years. A few of the advancements are a result of technological developments and others as a result of upgraded manufacturing unit systems.

Recent Developments by the Collagen Casings Industries:



The LEM Products firm primarily sells collagen casings for smoked sausages, fresh sausages, and hot dogs. In the United States and Canada, the corporation sells around 800 different items through its recently expanded 3,500 retail locations.

Oversea Casing Corporation manufactures and sells natural and artificial casings for fresh and processed sausage, frankfurters and wieners, and deli products. To expand its market reach, the firm obtained partners in Europe, Australia, the United States, South America, and China last decade.

Global Collagen Casings Market: Segmentation

By Product Type:

Edible Collagen Casings

Non-edible Collagen Casings

By Caliber:

Small Caliber Collagen Casings

Large Caliber Collagen Casings

By Application:

Fresh Sausages

Cooked Sausages

Dry-Cured Sausages

Meat-based Snacks

Others Applications (Pork Loin, etc.)



By End Use:

Industrial Food Processing

Foodservice

Private Label

Butcheries and Meat Processors

Other End-users



By Sales Channel:

Business to Business Sales Channel Food Processing Foodservice Private Label Brands Butcheries and Meat Processors Other B2B channels

Business to Customer Sales Channel Grocery Retailers Hypermarket or Supermarkets Convenience Stores Wholesalers Food & Drink Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Online Retail Other Retail Channels





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



