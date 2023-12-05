Amino Acid Surfactant Market Revenue to Reach USD 1.6 billion by 2031 | Says Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global amino acid surfactant market was estimated to have acquired US$ 701.9 million in 2022 . It is anticipated to register a 9.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 1.6 billion.

The rise of e-commerce channels provides manufacturers with new avenues to reach consumers directly. Amino acid surfactant producers can leverage online platforms to expand their market reach and engage with a broader customer base.

Beyond personal care, amino acid surfactants are finding applications in industrial sectors such as agriculture and textiles. The diversification of end use industries can open up new opportunities for market growth.

Global Amino Acid Surfactant Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global amino acid surfactant market:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

ASAHI KASEI FINECHEM CO.,LTD.

Berg Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Galaxy

Innospec

Jarchem Innovative Ingredients LLC

Sino Lion Ltd.

Solvay SA

Stepan

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Key Findings of the Market Report

Consumers with skin sensitivities or allergies may prefer amino acid surfactants, known for their mildness. The increasing awareness of allergens in personal care products is expected to drive the demand for gentler surfactants.

Supportive government policies, incentives, or regulations promoting the use of bio based surfactants can create a favorable environment for the growth of amino acid surfactants.

Amino acid surfactants that are produced and disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner align with circular economy principles. Companies adopting circular economy practices are expected to find opportunities to market their products as eco friendly.

Collaborations between the personal care industry and other sectors, such as healthcare or food and beverage, can lead to the development of innovative products that incorporate amino acid surfactants.

Trends for Amino Acid Surfactant Market

Regulatory bodies and governments globally are increasingly focusing on promoting green chemistry and sustainable practices. Amino acid surfactants, being derived from natural sources, align with these regulatory trends, potentially driving market growth.

Amino acid surfactants are commonly used in personal care products such as shampoos, shower gels, and facial cleansers due to their mild and skin friendly nature. The expanding personal care industry, driven by changing consumer preferences and hygiene trends, is expected to boost the demand for amino acid surfactants.

Amino acid surfactants fall under the category of bio based surfactants, which are derived from renewable resources. The overall growth in demand for bio based surfactants, driven by environmental concerns and sustainability goals, is anticipated to positively impact the amino acid surfactant market.

Ongoing research and development efforts to enhance the performance of amino acid surfactants and develop new formulations are expected to create opportunities for market growth. Innovations in terms of functionality and versatility can expand their applications across various industries.

Global Market for Amino Acid Surfactant: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the amino acid surfactant market in different regions. The regions include,

Europe

Government initiatives and incentives promoting the use of bio based materials can positively impact the amino acid surfactant market. Financial support and policy frameworks encouraging green technologies may boost the adoption of these surfactants.

Amino acid surfactants are commonly used in personal care products. There is a potential increase in the demand for amino acid surfactants, with the European cosmetic and personal care industry experiencing steady growth.

Asia Pacific

Ongoing research and development in the region, coupled with a focus on innovation, may lead to the development of new formulations and applications for amino acid surfactants. Technological advancements can contribute to market growth.

Government support for sustainable practices and the implementation of regulations promoting green chemistry can positively impact the adoption of amino acid surfactants in the Asia Pacific region.

Recent Development

In 2020, Stepan Company announced the successful completion of an agreement, facilitated through its Mexican subsidiaries, to acquire anionic surfactant business of Clariant, and associated sulfation equipment situated in Santa Clara, Mexico. The acquisition aligns with the growth strategy of Stepan in Latin America, strengthening the capacity of the company to support customer expansion in the Mexican Consumer and Functional markets for surfactants.

Global Amino Acid Surfactant Market Segmentation

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

