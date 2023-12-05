Global Wind Power Industry Report 2023: Increased Climate Concerns, Technological Advancements, Governmental Policies, Cost Reductions, and Energy Needs Drive Global Demand - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Power Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers an in-depth forecast of regional installed wind capacity and revenue from 2020 to 2030 and concludes by listing different growth opportunities available to the primary stakeholders in the evolving wind market. This comprehensive global wind market analysis covers the present state of the wind market and details future trends and challenges, providing valuable insights for stakeholders.
Wind energy, as a sustainable renewable energy source (RES), has the potential to meet the increasing global energy demands while reducing carbon emissions. Wind energy can be crucial in transitioning toward cleaner energy sources by utilizing offshore and onshore technologies.
This study analyzes the global wind market, including the onshore and offshore segments. The study comprises sections that examine the annual installed capacities of the wind market on regional and global scales. It highlights significant industry trends driving the market and provides insights into the competitive landscape by reviewing the wind market ecosystem and major market players.
Information on trends, business models, technological innovation, and market participants is from secondary research and discussions with industry stakeholders in the global wind market value chain. The study period is from 2020 to 2030, with 2023 as the base year. The forecast period is from 2023 to 2030. Market information for the base year originates from primary and secondary research data and analyses.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What is the present status of the wind market? What are the latest trends and technological advancements driving the wind market's growth globally?
- What is the wind industry's growth distribution across regions, and what specific factors contribute to the growth in each region?
- What opportunities for growth exist for stakeholders in the wind sector? How can companies within this industry capitalize on these opportunities?
- Who are the players in the wind value chain? How does the competitive landscape look within this ecosystem?
- What are the projected global and regional capacities for wind power from 2023 to 2030?
- How do emerging markets adopt wind energy? How do localized supply chains and new entrants impact the wind market?
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Power-to-X (P2X) Projects
- Hydrogen Infrastructure Development
- ESSs
- Supply Chain Localization and Optimization
- Workforce Training and Development
- Innovative Business and Finance Models
- Investment in Localized R&D Centers
- Digital Platforms for Servicing and Supply Chain Management
- Advanced Automation and Analytics Services
- Improvements in Grid Infrastructure and Smart Grid Solutions
- Decommissioning and Repowering Services
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Wind Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Geographic Scope
- Questions this Study will Answer
- Global Wind Market
- Cumulative Installed Capacity
- Global Wind Market - 2023
- Global Offshore Wind Market - 2023
- Global Wind Market Roadmap
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Global Wind Market Trends
- Rotor Sizes and Turbine Capacities Continue to Increase
- Wind Services Become Paramount with Aging Turbines
- Supply Chain Bottlenecks Decelerate Wind Energy Momentum
- Offshore and Floating Wind Farms - The Future of Global Energy
- Growth in Wind Energy to Scale-up Green Hydrogen Production
- Expansion beyond Europe and North America into Southeast Asia, LATAM, and North Africa
- Wind Energy's Future - Hybrid Systems and ESSs Lead Growth
- Increase in SSPs Offering Tailored Solutions
- Community Wind Projects Delivering Local Economic, Social, and Environmental Benefits
- Corporate PPAs to Drive Wind Projects
- Disruptive Technologies and Digital Solutions Reshaping the Global Wind Market
- Upgrades in Grid Infrastructure to Drive Wind Growth
3. Market Forecasts
- Annual Capacity Additions Forecast
- Annual Capacity Additions Forecast by Region
- Annual Capacity Additions Forecast by Type
- Annual Investment Forecast
- Annual Investment Forecast by Type
- Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast
- Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Region
- Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Type
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Regional
- North American Wind Market
- LATAM Wind Market
- European Wind Market
- Chinese Wind Market
- Indian and RoSA Wind Market
- East Asian Wind Market
- North African and Middle Eastern Wind Market
- Sub-Saharan African Wind Market
- ASEAN Wind Market
- ANZ and Pacific Wind Market
- Russian and CIS Wind Market
5. Competitive Environment
- Key Stakeholders in the Global Wind Market
- Stakeholders in the Global Wind Market Landscape
- Global Wind Turbine OEM Ranking - 2022
