Global Wind Power Industry Report 2023: Increased Climate Concerns, Technological Advancements, Governmental Policies, Cost Reductions, and Energy Needs Drive Global Demand - Forecast to 2030

The report offers an in-depth forecast of regional installed wind capacity and revenue from 2020 to 2030 and concludes by listing different growth opportunities available to the primary stakeholders in the evolving wind market. This comprehensive global wind market analysis covers the present state of the wind market and details future trends and challenges, providing valuable insights for stakeholders.

Wind energy, as a sustainable renewable energy source (RES), has the potential to meet the increasing global energy demands while reducing carbon emissions. Wind energy can be crucial in transitioning toward cleaner energy sources by utilizing offshore and onshore technologies.

This study analyzes the global wind market, including the onshore and offshore segments. The study comprises sections that examine the annual installed capacities of the wind market on regional and global scales. It highlights significant industry trends driving the market and provides insights into the competitive landscape by reviewing the wind market ecosystem and major market players.

Information on trends, business models, technological innovation, and market participants is from secondary research and discussions with industry stakeholders in the global wind market value chain. The study period is from 2020 to 2030, with 2023 as the base year. The forecast period is from 2023 to 2030. Market information for the base year originates from primary and secondary research data and analyses.

Key Issues Addressed:

What is the present status of the wind market? What are the latest trends and technological advancements driving the wind market's growth globally?

What is the wind industry's growth distribution across regions, and what specific factors contribute to the growth in each region?

What opportunities for growth exist for stakeholders in the wind sector? How can companies within this industry capitalize on these opportunities?

Who are the players in the wind value chain? How does the competitive landscape look within this ecosystem?

What are the projected global and regional capacities for wind power from 2023 to 2030?

How do emerging markets adopt wind energy? How do localized supply chains and new entrants impact the wind market?

Growth Opportunity Universe

Power-to-X (P2X) Projects

Hydrogen Infrastructure Development

ESSs

Supply Chain Localization and Optimization

Workforce Training and Development

Innovative Business and Finance Models

Investment in Localized R&D Centers

Digital Platforms for Servicing and Supply Chain Management

Advanced Automation and Analytics Services

Improvements in Grid Infrastructure and Smart Grid Solutions

Decommissioning and Repowering Services

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Wind Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Scope

Questions this Study will Answer

Global Wind Market

Cumulative Installed Capacity

Global Wind Market - 2023

Global Offshore Wind Market - 2023

Global Wind Market Roadmap

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Global Wind Market Trends

Rotor Sizes and Turbine Capacities Continue to Increase

Wind Services Become Paramount with Aging Turbines

Supply Chain Bottlenecks Decelerate Wind Energy Momentum

Offshore and Floating Wind Farms - The Future of Global Energy

Growth in Wind Energy to Scale-up Green Hydrogen Production

Expansion beyond Europe and North America into Southeast Asia, LATAM, and North Africa

Wind Energy's Future - Hybrid Systems and ESSs Lead Growth

Increase in SSPs Offering Tailored Solutions

Community Wind Projects Delivering Local Economic, Social, and Environmental Benefits

Corporate PPAs to Drive Wind Projects

Disruptive Technologies and Digital Solutions Reshaping the Global Wind Market

Upgrades in Grid Infrastructure to Drive Wind Growth

3. Market Forecasts

Annual Capacity Additions Forecast

Annual Capacity Additions Forecast by Region

Annual Capacity Additions Forecast by Type

Annual Investment Forecast

Annual Investment Forecast by Type

Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast

Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Region

Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Type

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Regional

North American Wind Market

LATAM Wind Market

European Wind Market

Chinese Wind Market

Indian and RoSA Wind Market

East Asian Wind Market

North African and Middle Eastern Wind Market

Sub-Saharan African Wind Market

ASEAN Wind Market

ANZ and Pacific Wind Market

Russian and CIS Wind Market

5. Competitive Environment

Key Stakeholders in the Global Wind Market

Stakeholders in the Global Wind Market Landscape

Global Wind Turbine OEM Ranking - 2022

