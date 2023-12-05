Christian Poulsen has been appointed CEO of Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH)

The Board of Directors of Copenhagen Airports A/S has appointed the airport's acting CEO, Christian Poulsen, as chief executive officer (CEO) from 1 January 2024.



Christian Poulsen has been acting CEO since 30 September 2023, where Thomas Woldbye left the company to become CEO of Heathrow Airport in London. Christian Poulsen has held various leading positions at Copenhagen Airport for more than 14 years, including the position as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in the past four years.

Chairman of the Board Lars Nørby Johansen says:

"Christian Poulsen has the qualities that are important for the position as CEO of the airport. He possesses a unique combination of having an in-depth knowledge of the airport and its many stakeholders, while also being a very competent leader who can ensure that the airport continues its positive development."

Christian Poulsen says:

"I am very proud and humble to have been given the opportunity to become CEO of Copenhagen Airports. I look forward to using my insight and experience from my years at the airport to continue developing the airport and taking it to a new level for the benefit of passengers, business partners and Danish infrastructure."





