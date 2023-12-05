KRAS Inhibitors Market Current Trends and Future Scope Analysis Report

Jersey City, NJ, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global KRAS Inhibitors Market - (By Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others), By End-Use (Clinic Laboratories, Cancer Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Academic Institutions, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global KRAS Inhibitors Market is valued at US$ 97.8 Mn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 157.6 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

KRAS is a genetic sequence that encodes the production of a protein known as K-Ras, which plays a role in the RAS/MAPK signalling pathway. The protein transmits extracellular signals to the cell's nucleus. These signals direct the cell to undergo either proliferation and differentiation or maturation and specialization. The KRAS business is seeing a surge in research into in vitro diagnostics and treatments. Multiple KRAS inhibitors, encompassing small molecule inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, are currently being developed. These medications function by specifically targeting the KRAS protein and impeding its functioning, hence potentially decelerating or halting the proliferation of cancerous cells. Kirsten rat sarcoma (KRAS) has become more popular due to the increasing number of cases of lung cancer.



The Kirsten rat sarcoma (KRAS) sector is expanding due to pharmaceutical innovation and the development of new medications to fight various types of cancer. These factors should propel the market's growth throughout the predicted time frame. The rise of clinical trials is expected to fuel the expansion of the KRAS inhibitors market in the predicted period. However, A major hurdle in creating efficient inhibitors is the intricacy of KRAS as a signalling protein. Deep comprehension of targeted intervention is necessary due to its complex downstream signalling networks and different isoforms. Explosive research and innovation are required to negotiate this diverse landscape, intensifying medication development difficulties.





Recent Developments:

In October 2022, At the AACR annual meeting, Novartis presented encouraging clinical results for JDQ443, an experimental selective, covalent, and orally accessible KRASG12C inhibitor. A poster on Wednesday, April 13, and Cancer Discovery1 provide detailed information about JDQ443's discovery. JDQ443, discovered at Novartis, showed anti-tumor activity, high systemic exposure at its necessory dose, and a favorable safety profile in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated solid tumors in Phase Ib of the KontRASt-01 study (NCT04699188)2. In an oral session, the late-breaking abstract data will be presented.

In September 2023, Amgen reported promising results from a specific part of the CodeBreaK 101 clinical trial, which is a Phase 1b research investigating the effectiveness of LUMAKRAS® (sotorasib) in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed for treating adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that contains a specific genetic mutation called KRAS G12C. The aforementioned findings were presented orally at the 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), organized by the IASLC.

List of Prominent Players in the KRAS Inhibitors Market:

Amgen

Boehringer Ingelheim

BridgeBio Pharma

Erasca

Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Incyte

Mirati Therapeutics

Novartis

Jemincare

Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Roche

Genentech

Verastem Oncology

Revolution Medicines

Immuneering Corporation

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Elicio Therapeutics

InventisBio

Gritstone Bio

D3 Bio

Others





KRAS Inhibitors Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 97.8 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 157.6 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 5.61 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Cancer Type, End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growing demand for KRAS inhibitors is fueled by the growing popularity of targeted medications and their role in cancer treatment. This study examines the current state of therapeutic pipelines and the future of KRAS inhibitor research in great detail. The article covers extensively commercial data on KRAS inhibitors already on the market and the pipeline environment for this action mechanism.

Challenges:

The prime challenges are strict regulations, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which are predicted to slow the growth of the KRAS inhibitors market. KRAS is a signalling protein with a complicated structure, making it difficult to design effective inhibitors. A thorough comprehension of its complex downstream signalling pathways and its many isoforms is required to intervene effectively. Extensive research and creativity are required to negotiate this diverse landscape, intensifying drug development difficulties. The challenge in developing long-term effective treatments for KRAS-driven cancers is exacerbated by this resistance phenomenon, which forces researchers to seek new ways to avoid and overcome these adaptive mechanisms. In addition, the current trials for KRAS inhibitors were interrupted by the COVID-19 epidemic, which further impacted the market.

Regional Trends:

The North American KRAS inhibitors market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to more investment in research and development and an increase in cancer cases associated with the Kirsten rat sarcoma (KRAS) mutation. Besides, Europe had a substantial share of the market due to technological advancements and affluence. The demand for targeted treatments in oncology, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the frequency of KRAS mutations in different cancer types, and the pace of drug discovery and development are all potential drivers of market expansion in this field.





Segmentation of KRAS Inhibitors Market-

By Cancer Type-

Lung Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

By End-Use-

Clinic Laboratories

Cancer Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Academic Institutions

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa





