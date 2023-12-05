Independent Retail Cannabis Collective (IRCC) Welcomes Mandesh Dosanjh as NEW Executive Board Chair

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Independent Retail Cannabis Collective (IRCC) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mandesh Dosanjh as its new Executive Board Chair, effective December 4, 2023. Mr. Dosanjh's selection follows an extensive and meticulous search led by a committee of independent members from IRCC's Board of Directors.

A Proven Leader in Cannabis Expertise:

Mandesh Dosanjh, a prominent executive in the cannabis industry, brings a wealth of experience from both Canadian retail operations and cannabis having most recently been the President and CEO of Pure Sunfarms. Prior to joining the cannabis industry, Mandesh served in key leadership and executive roles across some of Canada’s most respected and admired retailers such as Loblaw Companies, Aritzia, Target Canada and the LCBO. His robust track record positions him as a growth leader with a deep understanding of the cannabis operational landscape.

Mandesh expresses his excitement, stating, "As the incoming Executive Board Chair at IRCC, I'm thrilled to collaborate with CEO Shakir, the IRCC board and team as well as the entire IRCC membership base. I'm excited to continue the evolution and expansion of the IRCC and drive positive change in ensuring we advocate for the viability and prosperity of our members. Our vision is a sustainable, inclusive retail landscape where all sizes of retailers thrive. Together, we aim to ensure IRCC leads the way in this transformative journey."

Endorsement from IRCC's CEO:

CEO Shakir Tayabali at IRCC echoes the enthusiasm about Mandesh's appointment. “We're thrilled to announce Mandesh as our new Executive Board Chair, bringing over 15 years of retail expertise, including key roles in establishing the OCS and a successful 5-year tenure as CEO of one of Canada’s most respected and successful Licensed Producers. Mandesh's experience not only sets the stage for IRCC's success but also gives us a unique advantage, allowing us to strategically leverage relationships for the benefit of independent retailers nationwide.”

Transition and Continued Leadership:

Upon Mr. Dosanjh joining IRCC, Nathan Mison, who served as Executive Board Chair since May 2022, is excited to pass the torch. Mison expresses his keen endorsement, “Mandesh's appointment as the Executive Board Chair at IRCC is a boon for our independent members in their struggle for survival. His proven track record in advocacy, leadership, and organizational development positions him as a formidable advocate for our industry.

With Mandesh at the helm and the IRCC leadership team, we're set for sustained growth as the premier representative group for independent retailers and Licensed Producers nationwide.”

Mr. Tayabali wished to share his gratitude with “A heartfelt thanks to outgoing Chair, Nathan Mison, for his invaluable contributions. Nathan will continue to share his knowledge and dedication on our Board, ensuring a seamless transition and an ongoing commitment to excellence. Together, we eagerly anticipate a future marked by growth, collaboration, and success for both the IRCC and the independent retail community.”

About Independent Retail Cannabis Collective (IRCC):

The IRCC serves as a centralized hub, allowing members to contribute and access valuable information and offers. The organization is committed to accelerating efforts to create a balanced retail market, surpassing industry standards through data-driven initiatives that empower independent retailers. Be Seen, Be Heard, Be Supported.

As a testament to its influence, IRCC boasts a network of over 650 retail doors nationally and partnerships with 100+ Brand/LP partners. The organization recognizes the strength in numbers, representing 80% of cannabis retail locations owned and operated by independent business owners.

