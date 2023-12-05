Elemental Cognition Named to Inc.’s 2023 Best in Business List in AI and Data Category

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemental Cognition (EC) has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the AI and Data category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

EC is building AI that can communicate with humans to reliably solve our hardest problems. It combines the fluency of Large Language Models with the rigor of formal reasoning to solve complex problems interactively in a reliable, transparent, precise, and efficient way.

“AI must raise the bar and help us make better decisions when it comes to the biggest challenges we face,” said Dr. David Ferrucci, founder and CEO of Elemental Cognition. “LLMs unlock a huge opportunity for humans to interact with machines, but we can’t rely on language alone. Our future depends on building AI that goes beyond natural language to include the rigor of formal reasoning. We need more holistic AI that is transparent, accurate, and reliable.”

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, “Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole.”

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list’s fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

ABOUT ELEMENTAL COGNITION

EC was founded in 2015 by Dr. David Ferrucci, the renowned AI researcher and inventor of IBM’s breakthrough Watson technology, to build the reasoning engine that fuels the next wave of AI.

ABOUT INC.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contacts

