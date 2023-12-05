Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 65 Day 1 on December 6th Register Now

MIAMI, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 65th Emerging Growth Conference on December 6th and 7th, 2023.



The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

For updates, follow us on Twitter

Day 1

December 6, 2023

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE)

Keynote speakers: Jeremy Ji, Director of Corporate Development & Jessie Jin, Investor Relations Manager

10:15 - 10:45

Helo Corp (OTC: HLOC)

Keynote speaker: Sean McVeigh, CEO & CFO

10:50 - 11:20

Fieldpoint Equity

Keynote speakers: Owen T. Carhart, General Partner, Parker Evans, General Partner and Daniel Campana, General Partner

11:25 - 11:55

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK)

Keynote speaker: David Jenkins, Executive Chairman & Interim CEO

12:00 - 12:30

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCQB: SPVNF) (TSXV: SEV)

Keynote speaker: Raouf Youssef Halim, CEO

1:10 - 1:40

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: COEP)

Keynote speaker: David Mehalick, President / CEO

1:45 - 2:15

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB)

Keynote speaker: Ross Sklar, CEO

2:20 – 2:50

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING)

Keynote speaker: Shane Schaffer, CEO

2:55 - 3:05

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (OTCQX: YGTFF) (TSXV: YGT)

Keynote speaker: Gerald Sylvain Panneton, CEO

3:10 - 3:20

Theriva Biologics Inc., (NYSE American: TOVX)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Manel Cascallo, General Director

3:25 - 3:35

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

Keynote speaker: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO

3:40 - 3:50

Quantum Computing Inc., (NASDAQ: QUBT)

Keynote speakers: Robert Liscouski, CEO, & Chris Boehmler, CFO

3:55 - 4:05

Steppe Gold, Ltd. (OTCQX: STPGF) (TSX: STGO)

Keynote speakers: Aneel Singh, Exec. VP & Director

4:10 - 4:20

Medicus Pharma, Ltd. (TSXV: MDCX)

Keynote speaker: Carolyn Bonner, President

Day 2

December 7, 2023

9:20

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:35

Introduction

9:40 - 10:10

Pherousa Green Technologies AS

Keynote speaker: Hans Bredrup, Chairman & Partner, and Vasilis Besikiotis, Founder & Technical Director

10:15 - 10:45

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH)

Keynote speaker: Anatoly Dritschilo, MD, CEO & Chairman

10:50 - 11:20

ASP Isotopes, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

11:25 - 11:55

Pulsar Helium, Inc.’s (TSXV: PLSR)

Keynote speaker: Thomas Abraham-James President / CEO

12:00 - 12:30

Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN)

Keynote speaker: Bryan Lewis, President / CEO & Director

12:35 - 1:05

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE: FET)

Keynote speakers: Neal A. Lux, President / CEO & Director, Lyle Williams, CFO, and Rob Kukla, Director of Investor Relations

1:10 - 1:40

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ: AYTU)

Keynote speaker: Joshua Disbrow, Chairman, CEO

1:45 - 2:15

Renforth Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: RFHRF) (CSE: RFR)

Keynote speaker: Nicole Brewster, President & CEO

2:20 - 2:50

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS)

Keynote speaker: Harry Simeonidis, President / CEO

2:55 - 3:05

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speaker: Gerald W. Shields, Vice Chairman / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

3:10 - 3:20

FendX Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: FDXTF) (CSE: FNDX)

Keynote speaker: Carolyn Jane Myers, CEO

3:25 - 3:35

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speaker: David Koos, President / CEO & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

3:40 - 3:50

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO)

Keynote speaker: Dennis Calvert, President / CEO

3:55 - 4:05

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (OTCQB: JETMF)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Goepel, EVP & CFO

4:10 – 4:20

Battery Mineral Resources Corp., (OTCQB: BTRMF) (TSXV: BMR)

Keynote speaker: Martin Kostuik, President / CEO

Visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth

Phone: 1-305-330-1985

Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com