First Wave BioPharma CEO James Sapirstein to Moderate Panel Discussion at Longwood Healthcare Leaders Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman, President, and CEO of First Wave BioPharma, will moderate a panel discussion on cross-border biopharma collaboration during the Longwood Healthcare Leaders San Francisco CEO Conference taking place January 6-7, 2024, prior to the 42nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.



The panel, titled, “Cross-Border Collaboration,” will include Ed Hu, Vice Chair & Global CIO, WuXi; Richard Paulson, CEO, Karyopharm; and Nikolay Savchuk, Managing Partner, TealTech.

Details of the panel discussion are as follows:

Event: Longwood Healthcare Leaders San Francisco CEO Conference Panel: Cross-Border Collaboration Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m., PST Location: Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, CA

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

First Wave BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple Phase 2 clinical stage programs built around three proprietary technologies – the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist which First Wave is developing for gastrointestinal (GI) indications; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-inflammatory properties for patients with inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. First Wave BioPharma is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit www.firstwavebio.com.

About Longwood Healthcare Leaders

Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings bring together leading biotech and pharma CEOs, heads of R&D, top academics, and healthcare investors for off-the-record discussions to drive transparency and collaboration in order to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. Substantial donations enabled by these meetings benefit several charities. To learn more about the event, view the agenda, and request an invitation, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com . Meetings are invitation-only.

