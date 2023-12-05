NorthStar Moving Partners with Leading Relocation Coach

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today a new partnership with Certified Professional Relocation Coach Sharon Gilor to provide clients with customized strategies and tools to navigate living in a new country.

Sharon is a Professional Certified Coach and cross-cultural trainer. She combines her personal experience as an expat with her professional coaching skills, to support individuals and families before and during relocation to a new country. During coaching sessions, she helps clients: explore new perspectives on what it means to live outside your country of citizenship, parenting children that are living between two cultures, managing different types of relationships in a foreign environment, and many more personal aspects of moving abroad.

“I tailor the relocation coaching journey to meet each client’s personal needs,” said Certified Professional Relocation Coach Sharon Gilor. “Through curated skills and techniques, I help clients feel empowered to obtain the most out of the experience, and build comfort and confidence in the new cultural environment.”

“Along with providing the logistical support for your international move, we are pleased to partner with Coach Gilor to provide our clients with techniques to adapt to their new country’s culture,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder & Chief of Organized Living Laura McHolm. “Coach Gilor has worked and lived in the USA, Venezuela, Canada, Belgium, Myanmar and Israel. She brings her unique global experience and strategic insights to her coaching practice. Living in a foreign culture can often bring feelings of isolation. Coach Gilor has the tools to show you how to create a life you love in a new culture.”

This new package can be requested individually or combined with any of NorthStar Moving’s other luxury services.

The Culture Coach - Moving to a new country?! Ready to stretch your traditions? While relocating to a new culture is exciting, it also comes with emotional hurdles. Learning the norms of a new cultural setting is an obstacle course. It can feel lonely and confusing. Certified Professional Relocation Coach Sharon Gilor is here to get you into international transition shape! She will customize coaching sessions, so you can master cultural behavior, communication styles and more. Coach Gilor’s training sessions will enable you to feel comfortable and confident in your new setting. Before you know it you will be at the finish line, making connections and easily settling into your new home country. What was once foreign is now familiar. Reach out to our master culture coach to get your life in your new country off to the right start.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.