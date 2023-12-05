CommerceIQ Named to Inc.’s 2023 Best in Business List in the AI and Data Category

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommerceIQ, the leading retail ecommerce management (“REM”) platform, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the AI and Data category. This is the fourth annual edition of Inc.’s Best in Business Awards, which honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.



The Inc. Best in Business list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands Dec. 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

CommerceIQ was included on the list due to its belief that it has a responsibility to put technology to use in ways that benefit the future of humanity and the planet. For example, in the past year, the company has invested time and resources into underprivileged schools in remote areas of the world, specifically constructing new school infrastructure for students in Hassan, a small village in India.

CommerceIQ has also pioneered numerous advancements in artificial intelligence, including the launch of CommerceIQ Insights, a free tool that empowers brands of all sizes to optimize their content using generative AI, as well as the launch of the Incrementality Estimation Module, a first-of-its-kind innovation that calculates and predicts the incremental potential of retail media investments. Together, these AI-powered tools are allowing brands to profitability grow their businesses in an ever-tougher economic environment.

"This honor is particularly meaningful because it validates the fact that CommerceIQ recognizes how we exist and thrive within a wider societal context," said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ. "We're proud of the positive impact we've had in the world, but we don't intend to rest on our laurels; giving back to communities in need will always be one of our cornerstone values.”

“Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. "These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact — impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole.”

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list’s fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business .

About CommerceIQ

CommerceIQ is the leading retail ecommerce management (REM) platform for consumer brands to plan, monitor and execute their businesses and profitably grow market share across 650+ global online retailers. CommerceIQ’s unified REM platform brings together every aspect of a brand’s retail ecommerce business: sales and operations, retail media management, content management, and digital shelf optimization, to create a single source of truth. CommerceIQ’s machine learning and automation enable brands to connect organizational silos, power team efficiencies, and drive measurable sales impact. More than 2,200 brands globally, including Nestle, Colgate, and Whirlpool, trust CommerceIQ to manage and grow their retail ecommerce businesses across global retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart. For more information, visit https://www.commerceiq.ai .

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

