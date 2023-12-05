Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market revenue to cross USD 2 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York , Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial vacuum cleaner market size is expected to expand at 5% CAGR from 2024 to 2036. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 2 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 1 billion in the year 2023. It is expected that growing standards of living, rapid urbanization, and increased disposable income, are expected to fuel the demand for electrical appliances such as industrial vacuum cleaners.

These vacuum cleaners are made to run continuously, making them perfect for sucking up bulk and solid objects, and are used in dust extraction systems to gather, filter, and cleanse the air of concentrated heavy particulates in order to establish a clean and safe working environment. Additionally, they are widely employed in several end-use industries such as the mining sector as they are excellent at recovering different liquids used in mining operations, which makes them ideal for recovering coal dust. According to estimates, in 2020, more than 665 million electrical appliances were sold worldwide.





Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

Pneumatic segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America to grow at a significant rate

Increasing Construction of Commercial Buildings to Boost Market Growth

The construction of buildings and other structures for commercial use, such as stores, restaurants, offices, or manufacturing facilities, is referred to as commercial construction which is intended for private sector leasing or sales. However, with the rising construction of commercial buildings such as conference rooms, hospitals, and malls the need for frequent cleaning also rises to keep them looking professional they need to be vacuumed, polished, and dusted.

All these factors are expected to fuel the demand for industrial vacuum cleaners since they are employed in the removal of dust, debris, and metal shavings produced by cutting, machining, and manufacturing operations to lessen the chance of accidents, keep work areas tidy, and guard against equipment damage and is the perfect machine for continuous usage in non-explosive settings, such as hospitals, multiplexes, malls, workplaces, hotels, and warehouses. for the safe suction of fine swarf and flammable and dangerous dust. According to recent data, 12 tier 1, 2, and 3 cities in India saw the opening of more than 14 new malls in 2022.

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Industry: Regional Overview

The global industrial vacuum cleaner market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Government Regulations Related to Occupational Health and Safety to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The industrial vacuum cleaner market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. Laws pertaining to occupational health and safety in India are derived from constitutional provisions that include detailed clauses pertaining to workers' workplace health and safety. Moreover, the Indian government is adamant that social fairness, economic progress, and a safe, clean environment are all dependent upon healthy working conditions which has also led to an increase in demand for industrial vacuum cleaners in the region. There are several benefits to using an industrial vacuum cleaner in the workplace, including better employee health, and hygiene and they also increase worker productivity and safety by eliminating dust, grime, and debris.

For instance, there are currently more than sixteen 15 laws pertaining to employment, working conditions, and working hours for the protection of workers' health and safety in India.

Expanding Food & Beverage Industry to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The North American industrial vacuum cleaner market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The US packaged food sector is expanding due to increasing consumer demand for more convenient and healthful eating options arising from busy lives, convenience-focused consumer behavior, and a strong retail infrastructure in the region. However, in food and beverage processing facilities, maintaining clean equipment is crucial to eliminate bacteria that may be growing on the food particles. This, as a result, is expected to create a huge demand for industrial vacuum cleaners in the region.

According to estimates, the packaged food business in the United States is expected to grow to over USD 1 trillion by 2030.

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Segmentation by Power Source

Pneumatic

Electric

The pneumatic segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The growth can be attributed to the rising pharmaceutical industry. As a result, there is an increasing production of various pharmaceutical products such as medicines which often generates dust that may be created during the grinding, drying, mixing, pressing, and coating processes. This necessitates the use of pneumatic industrial vacuum cleaners in the pharmaceutical industry as they utilize the indentations made within the receptacle to draw in powders, blends, grains, and pills.

Global pharmaceutical sales are expected to increase by more than 5% between 2023 and 2028.

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Segmentation by End-User

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Metalworking

Building & Construction

Manufacturing

The food & beverages segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for packaging in the food industry. For instance, in the US the food packaging demand is expected to increase by more than 2% annually to around USD 58 billion in 2027. Moreover, in the food sector, clean packaging would mean being able to see everything that goes into a product that is packed therefore, industrial vacuum cleaners are crucial in the packing sector since they aid in the removal of dust and trash.

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Segmentation by Product Type

Canister

Backpack

Upright

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global industrial vacuum cleaner market that are profiled by Research Nester are Tennant Company, American Vacuum Company, Nilfisk, Inc., Hoover Commercial, Piab AB, European Customer Synergy, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Numatic, RGS Vacuum Systems, Energy Group.

Recent Development in the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market

Piab AB introduced a gripper and vacuum cleaner the piSoftgrip100-4for the food business made in a single piece, with a sealed vacuum compartment and four grabbing fingers, the product is easy to use and robust and is a reliable choice for handling and sanitizing delicate food items by the suction gripper without running the risk of rupturing them.

introduced a gripper and vacuum cleaner the piSoftgrip100-4for the food business made in a single piece, with a sealed vacuum compartment and four grabbing fingers, the product is easy to use and robust and is a reliable choice for handling and sanitizing delicate food items by the suction gripper without running the risk of rupturing them. Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG provides a wide range of integrated cleaning equipment, including digital gadgets, cleaning agents, and physical tools partnered with European Customer Synergy (ECS) to further strengthen their relationship and foster innovation in order to reduce ECS's operational costs and boost sustainability.

