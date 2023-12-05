Global Broadcast Equipment Market Size To Worth USD 8.1 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.2%

New York, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Broadcast Equipment Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.1 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the projected period. The demand for sophisticated technology to support higher-quality audio and video transmission has increased as digitalization and technological advancements have increased. Furthermore, the rise of direct-to-consumer streaming platforms has increased demand for equipment that can support seamless streaming, on-demand content delivery, and personalized viewer experiences. These elements are driving the market forward.





The distribution of audio and video content to a specific audience via electronic mass communication is known as broadcasting. FM radio was the first type of broadcasting, and it gained popularity in the 1920s as vacuum tube radio transmitters became more widely available. A broadcast is the spread of information to a large group of people. Typically, broadcasting is limited to a local area network system. Broadcasting services, which remain popular, provide the most direct and reliable information mediums to a large audience. Because of increased use of smart electronic devices, increased demand for 3D and HD content, and increased internet usage, the Broadcast Equipment Market is expanding. Because of the internet, people can now watch their favorite broadcasted shows on their portable electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and so on. Furthermore, the market is seeing opportunities for expansion as a result of increased investments in high-speed internet infrastructure, evolving technology, and rising demand for D2C offerings via OTT services. However, a single unit of cables, video servers, and dish antennas costs significantly more than conventional equipment. Furthermore, small service providers cannot afford to replace their current broadcasting system or to invest in new broadcast equipment technology. Furthermore, various issues such as cyber-attacks and external threats limit the global market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Broadcast Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Dish Antennas, Amplifiers, Encoders, Video Servers, Transmitters, Modulators, Power Control Systems), Technology (Analog & Digital), By Application (Television and Radio), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The encoders segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global broadcast equipment market during the forecast period.

The global broadcast equipment market is divided into dish antennas, amplifiers, encoders, video servers, transmitters, modulators, and power control systems. Encoders is projected to have the largest share of the global broadcast equipment market throughout the forecast period. Encoders are necessary for converting audio and video content into digital formats for easier transmission and distribution. Encoders are becoming increasingly important as the demand for high-quality video content in high-definition (HD) and ultra-high-definition (UHD) formats grows.

The digital segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global broadcast equipment market during the forecast period.

The global broadcast equipment market is divided into analog and digital segments based on technology. The digital segment is expected to account for the majority of the global broadcast equipment market during the forecast period. The proliferation of digital television sets, set-top boxes, and smart TVs is driving demand for digital broadcasting. Viewers who use these devices are accustomed to digital content, compelling broadcasters to invest in digital technology.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global broadcast equipment market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global broadcast equipment market. Because the region has a large and diverse audience, investments in content production and broadcasting infrastructure to cater to these markets have resulted in market growth. Many Asia-Pacific countries are experiencing strong economic growth, which is driving up consumer spending and creating a larger middle class. This economic prosperity is driving investment in broadcast equipment by increasing demand for high-quality content and entertainment.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global broadcast equipment market in the coming years. North America's media and entertainment industries, particularly in the United States, are well-established and thriving. Major broadcasting networks, film studios, and production companies are based in this region.



Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Broadcast Equipment Market include Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, CommScope, Evertz Microsystems, Ltd, Harmonic Inc., EVS Broadcast Equipment, Grass Valley, Wellav Technologies Ltd., Eletec Broadcast Telecom S.A.R.L, Clyde Broadcast, and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, CommScope, a well-known global provider of network connectivity solutions, has made a statement about RUCKUS Networks. RUCKUS Networks has launched a new line of edge switches that are both scalable and intended for entry-level use. Notably, these switches include 25 Gbps uplink ports. This collection also includes the first entry-level enterprise switch with fiber-to-the-room connectivity.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Broadcast Equipment Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Type

Dish Antennas

Amplifiers

Encoders

Video Servers

Transmitters

Modulators

Power Control Systems

Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Technology

Analog

Digital

Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Application

Television

Radio

Global Broadcast Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



