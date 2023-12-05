Digital Remittance Market likely to reach USD 77.7 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 15.0% | Market.us

New York, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Remittance Market size was projected to be USD 22.1 billion in 2023. By the end of 2024, the industry is likely to reach a valuation of USD 25.4 billion. During the forecast period, the global market for digital remittance is expected to garner a 15.0% CAGR and reach a size of USD 77.7 billion by 2032.

The Digital Remittance Market refers to the ecosystem that facilitates the transfer of funds or remittances through digital channels as opposed to traditional paper-based methods like money orders or cash transfers. This market encompasses various financial service providers, technologies, and platforms that enable individuals, particularly migrants, to send money back to their families in their home countries in a secure, swift, and cost-effective manner. Digital remittance platforms offer a diverse range of options such as online bank transfers, digital wallets, and mobile payment systems to execute cross-border transactions.

The digital remittance market has gained traction over the years due to the increasing need for quicker and more convenient methods for international money transfers. It leverages advancements in financial technology, including blockchain, machine learning, and cybersecurity measures, to offer more reliable and flexible remittance solutions. Moreover, digital remittance providers often collaborate with local financial institutions, telecom companies, and even retail outlets to expand their reach and provide more accessible points for fund collection. Regulatory changes and evolving consumer behavior, especially among the tech-savvy younger generation, are significantly influencing the market's growth and are pushing traditional remittance service providers to adapt digital channels. Overall, the digital remittance market aims to make the process of sending and receiving international funds more efficient, secure, and accessible, thereby playing a critical role in financial inclusion globally.

Key Takeaway:

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Digital Remittance Market

Mobile Penetration: the widespread use of smartphones, especially in emerging markets, allows people to access digital remittance platforms easily. This accessibility expands the customer base, as individuals can send money conveniently from their mobile devices, driving the market growth.

the widespread use of smartphones, especially in emerging markets, allows people to access digital remittance platforms easily. This accessibility expands the customer base, as individuals can send money conveniently from their mobile devices, driving the market growth. Globalization and Migration: The increasing trend of international migration leads to a growing need for efficient cross-border money transfers. Digital remittance services fulfill this demand, positively impacting market growth.

The increasing trend of international migration leads to a growing need for efficient cross-border money transfers. Digital remittance services fulfill this demand, positively impacting market growth. Cost Efficiency: Digital remittance providers often offer lower fees and competitive exchange rates compared to traditional methods. Users looking to send money cost-effectively are drawn to these services, contributing to market expansion.

"The increasing prevalence of digital payment solutions and cross-border financial transactions is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the Digital Remittance Market across the globe in the near future." remarks a Mr. Yogesh Shinde Team Lead at Market.us.

Top Trends in the Global Digital Remittance Market

The rising acceptance of mobile-centric solutions is an observable trend within the digital remittance market. With smartphones gaining widespread prevalence across the globe, individuals are turning to mobile apps and digital wallets for seamless cross-border money transfers. This surge is primarily propelled by the convenience, accessibility, and cost-efficiency inherent in mobile-based remittance platforms. Service providers consistently enhance their mobile applications, delivering user-friendly interfaces, up-to-the-minute exchange rate details, and robust payment security, thus amplifying the momentum towards mobile-centric remittance methods.

Market Growth

Globalization, characterized by the increasing interconnectedness of countries and economies, plays a pivotal role in driving the growth of the digital remittance market. In this context, globalization encompasses the movement of people across borders in pursuit of better opportunities or to support their families back home. This trend necessitates efficient and secure cross-border money transfers, precisely what digital remittance services offer.

Regional Analysis

The North American region leads the market by securing a major revenue share of 30.2%. North America stands out as a digital remittance market due to several factors. The demand for Digital Remittance in North America was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period. First, its immigrant population consistently sends funds back home via digital remittance platforms, creating consistent demand and driving market expansion. Furthermore, North America features a highly developed financial infrastructure and stringent regulatory framework, which support the development of digital remittance platforms while guaranteeing security and efficiency when sending cross-border money transfers.

After North America, Asia Pacific is projected to experience a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rapid smartphone proliferation and internet access throughout this region, making digital remittance platforms increasingly accessible to individuals.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the Market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Digital Wallet Corporation

InstaReM Pvt. Ltd.

MoneyGram

Azimo B.V.

TransferGo Ltd.

Western Union Holdings Inc.

Ria Money Transfer.

WorldRemit Ltd.

OFX

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 22.1 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 77.7 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 15.0% North America Revenue Share 30.2% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The key driver for market expansion is the expanding global diaspora, composed of millions of individuals employed abroad who remit money home for family support and community development purposes. These remittances provide vital financial lifelines to numerous emerging economies. It has revolutionized cross-border money transfers with its innovative mobile applications, online platforms, and blockchain innovations, making remittance procedures faster, more convenient, and cost-efficient. Consumers now expect simplified and user-friendly solutions, driving financial institutions and fintech firms to innovate constantly. Furthermore, government policies and regulatory frameworks have enabled the digital remittance market to thrive, guaranteeing security and transparency for international transactions.

Market Restraints

One of the biggest obstacles facing digital remittance markets is financial inclusion. Digital remittance services hold great promise for providing financial access to marginalized populations. However, many individuals in remote or economically challenged areas lack the technology and infrastructure required for such transactions. An absence of internet connectivity, limited smartphone usage, and lack of awareness regarding digital financial services hamper the adoption of these services in certain regions. Leveraging this digital divide presents a serious challenge that necessitates investments in infrastructure, digital literacy initiatives, and innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of underserved communities. Conquering these obstacles is critical for ensuring the market's continued sustainability and inclusive growth.

Market Opportunities

Blockchain technology holds significant promise in the digital remittance market and is poised to transform these services by enhancing security, transparency, and efficiency. Transactions facilitated through blockchain are notably swifter, accompanied by reduced fees, heightened transparency, and improved traceability. Additionally, blockchain offers a decentralized platform for cross-border transactions, diminishing dependence on conventional financial intermediaries. As blockchain technology matures and garners broader acceptance, it opens avenues for forward-thinking remittance providers to offer more economical and accessible services. Consequently, this transformation is reshaping the industry landscape, aligning with the evolving demands of a digitally connected global population.

Report Segmentation of the Digital Remittance Market

Type Analysis

On the basis of type, the market is divided into outward digital remittance and inward digital remittance. Outward digital remittance dominates the market from these types by securing a revenue share of 60.0%. As a growing number of individuals pursue job opportunities overseas, they rely on outbound digital remittance to support their families and loved ones back home. This substantial migrant workforce fuels the demand for outbound remittance services. Additionally, the convenience and accessibility offered by digital platforms play a pivotal role. With the widespread adoption of smartphones and internet connectivity, people can effortlessly access digital remittance services through user-friendly mobile applications and online platforms.

Channel Analysis

Based on channel, the market is classified into money transfer operators, banks, online platforms, and other channels. Among these channels, money transfer operators dominate the market by securing a revenue share of 39.8%. MTOs have cultivated extensive networks and partnerships, enabling them to offer a dependable and far-reaching service for cross-border remittances. This network encompasses physical locations like agent offices and kiosks, catering to customers who prefer in-person transactions. Furthermore, MTOs frequently present competitive exchange rates and lower transfer fees in comparison to traditional banking institutions, enhancing the cost-effectiveness of their services for customers.

End-User Analysis

On the basis of the end-user, the market is divided into business and personal. Among these end-users, the personal segment dominates the market, with a major revenue share of 58.4%. Millions of individuals living and working abroad generate an ongoing demand for sending money to their home countries, resulting in significant personal remittances. Furthermore, digital remittance platforms have evolved to be highly user-friendly and accessible. This convenience allows individuals to initiate cross-border transactions easily using their smartphones or computers. The combination of user-friendliness and the emotional drive to support family and friends further solidifies the preference for personal digital remittances.

Market Segmentation

Type

Outward Digital Remittance

Inward Digital Remittance

Channel

Money Transfer Operators

Banks

Online Platforms

Other Channels

End-User

Business

Personal

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In January 2023, Xoom forged a strategic alliance with Visa Direct, allowing debit card users across 25 nations, including Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Ukraine, and Sri Lanka, to swiftly access funds within minutes.

Xoom forged a strategic alliance with Visa Direct, allowing debit card users across 25 nations, including Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Ukraine, and Sri Lanka, to swiftly access funds within minutes. In September 2022, Western Union completed the acquisition of Te Enviei, a digital wallet based in Brazil. This strategic move expedites Western Union's entry into the Brazilian market for financial ecosystem services.

