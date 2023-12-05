Dental Implants Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | 6.7% CAGR

Pune, India, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dental implants market is projected to reach USD 4.42 billion in 2023, with an expected increase to USD 6.95 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Dental implants are commonly employed to support dental prosthetics. Rising prevalence of oral disorders worldwide is driving the demand for these implants.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in their report titled "Global Dental Implants Market, 2023-2030."





Key Industry Development:

February 2022 - Zest Dental Solutions introduced LOCATOR R-Tx abutment for its versatile LOCATOR overdenture inserts. R-Tx offers greater flexibility and durability. This abutment can help clinicians treat narrow & standard ridge cases.

Key Takeaways:

In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the number of individuals affected by oral diseases was 3.5 billion.

As of 2020, the Journal of Multidisciplinary Care stated that digital dental technology was becoming mainstream, with around 34% of clinicians incorporating its use.

The market is categorized into titanium, zirconium, and other materials based on composition

In 2022, the Europe market yielded a revenue of USD 1.70 billion.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.),Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.),ZimVie Inc. (Zimmer Biomet) (U.S.),Osstem Implant (South Korea),BioHorizons (U.S.),CeraRoot SL (Spain),Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher) (U.S.),Cortex (Israel),Dentium (South Korea),Zest Dental Solutions (U.S.)





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.95 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 4.42 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 206 Segments covered By Material, Design, Type, End-user, and Region





Segmentation:

Titanium implants are gaining popularity due to their high biocompatibility. The market is segmented by material, including titanium, zirconium, and others, with the titanium segment anticipated to hold a significant share in the dental implants market. This is attributed to the excellent suitability of titanium-based dental implants for various procedures, their non-allergenic nature, and remarkable biocompatibility.

Among the different designs, the market is classified into tapered implants and parallel-walled implants. In 2022, tapered implants dominated the market share. These implants are particularly suitable for immediate placement, designed for narrow gaps, and are ideal for teeth with high root proximity. These advantages contribute to their popularity as a preferred treatment option following immediate tooth extraction.

The market is further categorized by type into endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, and transosteal implants. The endosteal implants segment held a substantial market share in 2022, being the most commonly used implants that are placed within the bone.

In terms of end-users, the market is divided into solo practices, DSO/group practices, and others. The solo practices segment secured a prominent market position, driven by the increasing preference among patients for these practices in dental implant procedures, owing to the presence of skilled dentists.





Driving factor:

Several key factors are fueling market growth, including an increase in cases of tooth loss, a rise in per capita healthcare spending, a strong demand for aesthetic dentistry, and the introduction of technologically advanced products. The prevalence of edentulism is on the rise among the elderly population, thereby facilitating the expansion of the market.





Regional insights:

The revenue from the European market reached USD 1.70 billion in 2022. This growth was influenced by various factors, including the extensive presence of dental implant manufacturers, an increasing preference for tooth implants, a continuously growing elderly population, and favorable reimbursement policies. These elements collectively contributed to the heightened demand for dental implants in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Institut Straumann AG Held Sizeable Market Share in 2022

Several prominent companies dominate a significant share of the market. Institut Straumann AG, a market leader, holds the largest market share due to its extensive portfolio of premium products. The company provides a wide range of implants at premium prices. Institut Straumann AG has achieved prominence through robust product offerings and successful penetration of these products in key revenue-generating regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. Other leading market players include Danaher and Dentsply Sirona.





FAQs

How big is the Dental Implants Market?

Dental Implants Market size is USD 4.42 billion in 2023.

How fast is the Dental Implants Market growing?

The Dental Implants Market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





