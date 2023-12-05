Continuous Bioprocessing Market is Expected to Reach $599 million | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuous Bioprocessing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $218 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $599 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by rising focus on rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, growing adoption among CDMOs and CMOs, advantages of continuous bioprocessing over batch/fed-batch mode, among others. The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals is a key growth driver of the continuous bioprocessing market. Biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies, have gained significant prominence due to their efficacy and potential in treating a wide range of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Meeting the surging demand for biopharmaceuticals has been challenging due to the complex and resource-intensive manufacturing processes involved. Continuous bioprocessing allows for a streamlined and uninterrupted production workflow, eliminating the need for traditional batch-based processing and saving time.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=75067818

Continuous Bioprocessing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $218 million Estimated Value by 2028 $599 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Scale of Operation, Process, Application & End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity PAT-enabled optimization of continuous bioprocesses Key Market Driver The emergence of integrated end-to-end continuous bioprocessing is projecting the market growth

Based on product, the continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into chromatography systems & consumables; filtration systems & devices; bioreactors; cell culture media, cell lines, buffers, and reagents; and other products. In 2022, the chromatography systems and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the continuous bioprocessing market. The key factors contributing to market growth include the rising demand for biologics, the growing need for intensification of the downstream process due to increased titer through perfusion technology, the availability of off-the-shelf chromatography products for continuous operations, and the successful implementation of continuous downstream processes in several studies.

Based on process, the continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into upstream & downstream bioprocesses. In 2022, the downstream bioprocess segment accounted for the largest share of the continuous bioprocessing market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of the segment can be attributed to large share and high growth rate of the downstream process segment can be attributed to the growing focus on reducing production costs for biosimilars and innovator drugs; rising technological advancements such as SPTFF and multicolumn chromatography; the rising need for intensification of the downstream process due to increased titer; and the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals.

Based on end user, the continuous bioprocessing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations (CROs & CMOs), and academic & research institutes. In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the continuous bioprocessing market. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and development of biosimilars for the treatment of chronic diseases is expected to be a key growth driver for this end-user segment. This has resulted in the growing focus of biopharmaceutical companies on the development of affordable biologics at lower costs. The adoption of single-continuous bioprocessing equipment is gradually increasing due to its wide applications in research & process development and the increasing manufacturing of biologics and biosimilars.

The key regional markets for the global continuous bioprocessing market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry major players operating in the continuous bioprocessing market, and growing biologics and biosimilars market. Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the continuous growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, growth in life sciences research activities, rising investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the growing CRO & CMO market.

Buy a Continuous Bioprocessing Industry Report (273 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=75067818

Continuous Bioprocessing market major players covered in the report, such as:

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Repligen Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

3M Company (US)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Eppendorf SE (Germany)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Entegris (US)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Meissner filtration products Inc. (US)

Kühner AG (Switzerland)

Esco Lifesciences Group (Singapore)

SATAKE MultiMix Corporation (Japan)

Bionet (Spain)

Stobbe Group (Switzerland)

bbi-biotech GmbH (Germany)

OmniBRx Biotechnologies (India)

Cell Culture Company LLC (US)

Pierre Guérin (France)

Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Zellwerk GmbH (Germany)

3D Biotek LLC (US)

FiberCell Systems Inc. (US)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=75067818

This report categorizes the continuous bioprocessing market into the following segments:

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Product

Chromatography Systems and Consumables

Filtration Systems and Devices

Bioreactors

Cell Culture Media, Cell Lines, Buffers and Reagents

Other Products



Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Scale of Operation

Commercial Operations

Clinical Operations

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Process

Downstream Bioprocess

Upstream Bioprocess

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Application

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Cell and Gene Therapy

Other Applications

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations and Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=75067818

Recent Developments:

In August 2023, Sartorius collaborated with Repligen Corporation and launched the Integrated bioreactor system. This system incorporates Repligen XCell ATF upstream intensification technology into Sartorius’ Biostat STR bioreactor to simplify intensified seed train and N perfusion implementation for biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

In July 2022, Cytiva expanded its operations with a new facility in Muskegon, Michigan. The new chromatography resins manufacturing site is part of Cytiva’s expansion investment.

Key Stakeholders:

Continuous bioprocessing product manufacturers and distributors

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Healthcare service providers (including hospitals and clinics)

R&D companies

Academic institutes

Government associations

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global continuous bioprocessing market based on the product, scale of operation, process, application, end user and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall continuous bioprocessing market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and R&D activities in the continuous bioprocessing market.

Related Reports:

Peptide Synthesis Market

Proteomics Market

Life Science Instrumentation Market

Glycomics Market

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/continuous-bioprocessing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/continuous-bioprocessing.asp