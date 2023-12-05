Dental Hygiene Instrument Market Set to Hit US$ 7,747.7 Million by 2034: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is anticipated that the value of the worldwide dental hygiene instrument market will increase from US$ 4,946.2 million in 2024 to US$ 7,747.7 million in 2034. Over the course of the following ten years, a CAGR of 4.6% is anticipated to propel this projected increase.



The market is projected to expand as a result of rising intake of foods, beverages, tobacco, and coffee, among other staining agents. Staining agents may cause extrinsic stains on teeth, which detracts from the smile's aesthetic appeal. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for expert dental cleanings to get rid of these stains and preserve the aesthetics of the mouth. This is projected to boost sales of tools and supplies required for dental hygiene.

The market for dental hygiene instruments is significantly driven by the rising interest in cosmetic dentistry. Dental hygiene devices used in cosmetic operations are in greater demand as people place an increasing emphasis on mouth health aesthetics.

Key players are heavily investing in more complex technologies to provide better dental services and boost patient retention for similar services. Additionally, dental hygiene instrument manufacturers find greater business opportunities in Asia Pacific. This can be attributed to the population residing in these countries, especially India and China. People in these countries are buying various dental services to enhance their dental care.

“Constant technological advancements in dental hygiene instruments and increasing prevalence of dental disorders among aging adults is responsible for market growth,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

By product, the air polishing systems hold a lucrative share value of 23.9% in 2022. The compatibility of air polishing systems with various dental procedures adds to their attractiveness among dental professionals.

By application, scaling and cleaning hold the significant segment share of 27.3% in 2022.

By usage, the disposable segment held a lucrative share of 62.3% in 2022. Their demand is rising on account of its cost-effectiveness for small practices. Additionally, they eliminate the need for sterilization.

By end users, the dental clinics hold a share of 30.0% in 2022. Increasing investments in advanced technologies concerning dental hygiene instruments are contributing to this segment’s growth.

North America’s dental hygiene instrument market is considered the leading region with a share of 28.5% in 2022. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of dental hygiene instruments and investments in technological innovation.



Dental Hygiene Instrument Market Size:

Attributes Details Dental Hygiene Instrument Market Size, 2023 US$ 4,696.2 million Dental Hygiene Instrument Market Size, 2024 US$ 4,946.2 million Anticipated Market Size, 2034 US$ 7,747.7 million Value-based CAGR (2024 to 2034) 4.6 %

Key Players:

BASF SE Evonik Industries AG Royal DSM N.V. Corbion N.V. Covestro AG Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Stryker Corporation Medtronic plc DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Wright Medical Group N.V. Baxter International Inc. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Johnson & Johnson Carpenter Technology Corporation Invibio Ltd. CAM Bioceramics B.V. Biomatlante Biomet, Inc. Aap Implantate AG Orthofix Medical Inc.

Dental Hygiene Instrument Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Periodontal Probes

Dental Hand Instruments

Dental Handpieces

Tongue Deplaquing Tools

Air Polishing Systems

Prophy Angles

Dental Scalers

Mouth Mirror

Accessories and Consumables



By Application:

Oral Examination

Periodontal Care

Restorative Care

Scaling and Cleaning

Orthodontic Care

Fluoride and Sealant Application

By Usage:

Disposable

Reusable

By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Group Dental Practices

Ambulatory Centers

Academic and Research Institutions



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

