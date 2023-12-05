Global ERP Software Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | 14.8% CAGR

Pune, India, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software market was valued at USD 63.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 187.79 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software is used to study structured and unstructured databases and provide insights into market trends and hidden patterns. The ability of ERP systems to integrate with third-party applications is a significant driver for the market growth. This flexibility allows companies to maintain their corporate processes more efficiently.





Key Industry Development:

SAP Africa extended their alliance with Microsoft to provide RISE with SAP to clientele across several global markets, along with Africa. It is a complete solution of ERP software and result-driven services intended to aid enterprises in transforming the core SAP ERP to the cloud, leveraging the cloud hosting abilities of hyper-scalers such as Microsoft.

Key Takeaways

Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Cloud Computing is a Key Trend Setter for the Market

Growing Need to Improve Operational Efficiency and Streamline Business Processes among Enterprises to Drive Market Growth

Rising Demand for Resource Planning for Business Expansion by Large Enterprises Boosts Market Growth

Increased Demand for Cloud & Hybrid ERP Software with Enhanced Data Storage Will Drive Market Growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market share are Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Workday, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Sage Group plc (U.K.), Infor (U.S.), Deltek (U.S.), Acumatica, Inc. (U.S.), Epicor (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 14.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 187.79 billion Base Year 2022 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size in 2022 USD 63.33 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered Enterprise Type , Deployment, Business Function, End User and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Spur Market Growth

The increasing adoption of cloud-based and AI-based ERP software solutions enhances business operations by automating tasks and improving user experiences. Moreover, leading players investing in AI and automation technologies for ERP solutions further fuel market progress, as they drive innovation and advance the capabilities of these software systems, creating new opportunities for businesses to thrive and expand.

However, the complexity of linking existing legacy systems with new cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software systems poses a challenge, making successful execution difficult. This complexity can lead to delayed implementation and potential errors, discouraging adoption.





Segments:

By Enterprise Type

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Deployment

Cloud & Hybrid

On-premise

By Business Function

Financial Management

Human Capital Management

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Inventory & Work Order Management

Others (Sourcing & Procurement)

By End-user

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

Government

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights:

North America Held the Largest Share Owing to Digital Transformation Drive

North America secured the largest Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software market share. The region's leadership in the market is bolstered by the increasing demand for automating business processes using digital approaches. This push for digital transformation fuels the adoption of ERP solutions as businesses aim to enhance their operational efficiency in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Asia Pacific is likely to grow with a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. The region's expansion is mainly credited to continually evolving industry verticals, such as BFSI, transportation & logistics, and manufacturing.





Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Form Alliances to Boost their Product Reach

Key players in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software industry are providing ERP software solutions across diverse business segments. These major market players are constantly innovating, enhancing their technology, and bolstering their technical capabilities. Collaborations with other companies are enabling them to gain expertise and broaden their customer base, while strategic acquisitions remain a focus for expanding their market share and reaching more customers.





FAQ’s

How big is the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market?

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market size was USD 63.33 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Growing?

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





