Social Media Management Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | CAGR of 21.1%

Pune, India, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global social media management market size stood at USD 16.66 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 76.03 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2030. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its latest report titled “Social Media Management Market Forecast, 2023-2030.”

Increasing demand for social media management tools and solutions to enhance the management, monitoring, and optimization of an organization's presence across several social media platforms is driving market growth. The growing complexity of social media and the rapid integration of advanced analytics and monitoring tools are fostering the demand for social media management solutions.





Key Industry Development

September 2023: HubSpot integrated AI-driven tools, including generative AI assistants, into its platform. These innovations were focused on drafting content, creating images, generating blog ideas, developing websites, and managing reports. Along with this, for analysis and recommendations, including forecasting, the business has also added AI-based insights.





Key Takeaways

Social media management market size in North America was USD 6.42 billion in 2022

Greater Rate of Online Shopping amid the Pandemic Favored Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Solutions is Driving Segment Expansion

Rising Demand for Social Media Solutions in the Media & Entertainment Sector to Target Audiences Boosted Segment Growth

Surging Need for Sales and Marketing Management Solutions for Stimulating the Business Revenue Fostered Segment Growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global social media management market are HubSpot, Inc. (U.S.), Sprout Social, Inc. (U.S.), Hootsuite Inc. (Canada), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India), SOCi, Inc. (U.S.), Vista Social LLC (U.S.), Meltwater (U.S.), Sprinklr, Inc. (U.S.), Semrush (U.S.), SocialDog, Inc. (Japan)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 21.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 76.03 Billion Base Year 2022 Social Media Management Market Size in 2022 USD 16.66 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 111 Segments Covered Deployment, Application, End User and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Rapid Integration of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality into Social Media Solutions is Driving Market Growth

Rapid integration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) into social media solutions is revolutionizing the social media management industry. This is boosting the demand for extensive social media marketing services that can effectively utilize the potential of AR and VR for improved user engagement and marketing. Market growth is driven by the increasing usage of these technologies by social media networks to generate alluring content, from interactive filters and 3D ads to virtual showrooms and live VR events. Growing demand for solutions by social media managers that can easily integrate with AR/VR capable networks to manage campaigns across several platforms is also supporting market expansion.

On the other hand, increasing consumer concern about influencer authenticity is hindering market growth.





Segmentation

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Application

Sales and Marketing Management

Customer Experience Management

Risk Management and Fraud Detection

Competitive Intelligence

Others (Social Media Content Scheduling)

By End User

Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Health & Fitness

Beauty & Fashion

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others (Real Estate

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights

Growing Usage of Social Media Marketing Solutions by Tech-savvy Population is Propelling Market Growth in North America

North America accounts for the highest market share. The growing usage of social media marketing solutions by the tech-savvy population in the region is driving the market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR over the projected period. A rise in social media users due to technological innovations is boosting market expansion in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Key Market Players Focus on Product Innovations to Meet Consumer Needs

Leading companies are constantly focused on investments for product innovations, strategic acquisitions, suitable partnerships, and collaborations. By implementing these tactics, these market players can improve their technological expertise and fulfill consumer needs.





FAQs

How big is the social media management market?

The global social media management market size was USD 16.66 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 76.03 billion by 2030.

How fast is social media management market growing?

The social media management market will exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





