Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC: Interim Management Statement

| Source: Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
Interim Management Statement
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

Introduction
I present Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023.

Performance and dividends
The Company’s unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) on 30 September 2023 was £109.8 million or 21.03 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), a decrease of 0.25 pence per share (1.17%) since 30 June 2023.

After accounting for the second dividend for the year ending 31 December 2023 of 0.53 pence per share paid on 31 October 2023 to shareholders on the register on 6 October 2023, the NAV is 20.50 pence per share.

Fundraising
The Company announced on 12 October 2023 that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, it intended to launch a prospectus top up offer of new ordinary shares. Full details of the Offer will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be published prior to launch in early January 2024.

Portfolio

The following investments have been made during the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023:

New investments £’000Activity
Phasecraft AI378Software for Quantum Computers
Kennek Solutions155Vertical software for lenders
Total new investments533 


Further investments £’000Activity
Gravitee Topco (T/A Gravitee.io)717API management platform
uMedeor (T/A uMed)408A middleware technology platform that enables life science organisations to conduct medical research programmes
Accelex Technology156Data extraction and analytics technology for private capital markets
Total further investments1,281 

Top ten holdings as at 30 September 2023:

Portfolio companyCarrying value
£’000		% of net asset valueActivity
Quantexa15,27413.9%Network analytics platform to detect financial crime
Proveca11,60610.6%Reformulation of medicines for paediatrics
Egress Software Technologies6,2675.7%Encrypted email and file transfer service provider
Chonais River Hydro3,2583.0%Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands
Gravitee Topco (T/A Gravitee.io)2,6782.4%API management platform
Oviva2,5282.3%A technology enabled service business in medical nutritional therapy (MNT)
The Evewell Group1,8381.7%Operator and developer of women’s health centres focusing on fertility
Academia1,7821.6%Social networking for the academic community
The Street by Street Solar Programme1,7721.6%Owner and operator of photovoltaic systems on domestic properties in the UK
Toqio FinTech Holdings1,4981.4%Provider of embedded FinTech solutions

A full breakdown of the Company’s portfolio can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.

Share buy-backs
During the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023, the Company did not buy back any shares.

It remains the Board’s policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Material events and transactions after the period end

  • As announced on 30 October 2023, following a formal tender process, Johnston Carmichael LLP were appointed as the Company's Auditor.

There have been no other material events or transactions after the period end to the date of this announcement.

Further information
The Company continues to offer a dividend reinvestment scheme to existing shareholders. Details of this scheme can be found at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.

Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website under www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.

Fiona Wollocombe, Chairman
5 December 2023

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP – Tel: 020 7601 1850