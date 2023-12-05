Recording of Inbank investor webinar on subordinated bond offering

On 1 December 2023, Inbank held a webinar introducing the public offering of Inbank subordinated bonds in Estonia.

During the webinar, Inbank’s CEO Priit Põldoja and CFO Marko Varik gave an overview of Inbank’s strategy, financials and the subordinated bond offering.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://www.inbank.ee/volakirjad (under the section “Investor seminar”).

Additional information about the public subordinated bond offering can also be found at https://www.inbank.ee/volakirjad.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550