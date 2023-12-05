Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2024: Emphasis on Patient Safety and Infection Prevention to Drive the Market to $1.43 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Anesthesia Disposables Market Set to Surge from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion at a 6.6% CAGR in 2024

Global Anesthesia Disposables Market Reflects a Robust Growth Trajectory with Emphasis on Patient Safety and Infection Prevention

The anesthesia disposables industry has witnessed a significant upswing with projections showing an increase from $1.07 billion in 2023 to $1.14 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This robust market expansion is fortified by advancements in healthcare practices accompanied by an increasing global elderly population, driving the demand for these critical medical disposables.

Key product segments such as anesthesia breathing circuits, endotracheal tubes, anesthesia gas masks, and laryngeal mask airways continue to lead the demand curve, with innovation and product evolution addressing the need for safe and hygienic anesthesia administration in various healthcare settings. The market's evolution is also tethered to a burgeoning incidence of surgical procedures necessitated by a spectrum of medical conditions, reinforcing the indispensable role of anesthesia disposables.

The growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with a spike in plastic surgery procedures, marks a notable uptrend within the market landscape. The advent of cosmetic surgery demands and the subsequent necessity of anesthesia products have played a central role in fueling the exponential market growth. Insights into such healthcare trends are critical for stakeholders within the anesthesia disposables vertical to align their strategies with market dynamics.

However, the market faces challenges regarding the shortage of trained anesthesiologists, a factor that may constrain growth to some extent. The report underscores the importance of bridging the gap between the supply of skilled professionals and the burgeoning demands of the modern healthcare ecosystem.

Market analysts further spotlight the increasing preference for cuffed endotracheal tubes in pediatric anesthesia over their uncuffed counterparts, reflecting a paradigm shift in clinical practice. Product innovations continue to underpin the competitive landscape within the anesthesia disposables market, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the latest industry trends and strategic insights.

Geographically, the report delves deep into the Asia-Pacific region’s dominance in the global anesthesia disposables market, trailed by Western Europe, and provides detailed regional analysis. The comprehensive report resonates with market players seeking a granular understanding of market dynamics and geographic nuances shaping the future of anesthesia disposables.

Valuable insights into the market's evolution, key growth drivers, challenges, and emerging trends make this report an invaluable asset for industry leaders, stakeholders, new entrants, and investors looking at the anesthesia disposables market with a focused lens.

The steadfast growth trajectory for anesthesia disposables illustrates a compelling narrative of innovation, strategic market positioning, and adaptive manufacturing arising from converging global healthcare needs – a trend that is expected to sustain well into 2028.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Anesthesia Disposables Market Characteristics



3. Anesthesia Disposables Market Trends And Strategies



4. Anesthesia Disposables Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact Of High Inflation On Online Therapy Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Online Therapy Services Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact On Online Therapy Services Market



5. Global Anesthesia Disposables Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Anesthesia Disposables Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints Of The Market

5.2. Global Anesthesia Disposables Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Anesthesia Disposables Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Anesthesia Disposables Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Anesthesia Disposables Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Anesthesia Breathing Circuits

Endotracheal Tubes

Anesthesia Gas Masks

Laryngeal Mask Airway

6.2. Global Anesthesia Disposables Market, Segmentation By Patient Group, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Neonatal

Adult

Pediatric

6.3. Global Anesthesia Disposables Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Other End users

7. Anesthesia Disposables Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Anesthesia Disposables Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Anesthesia Disposables Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ambu A/S

Medline Industries Inc.

Smiths Medical

Teleflex Inc.

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Armstrong Medical Ltd.

Hamilton Medical AG

Intersurgical Ltd.

Medtronic Plc.

Mercury Medical

Fishers and Paykel Healthcare Limited

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cook Medical LLC

Flexicare Medical Limited

GE Healthcare

Halyard Health Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

ResMed

Terumo Corporation

Vygon S.A.

Westmed Inc.

WILMarc Medical

Xiamen Compower Medical Tech Co. Ltd.

