Living with diabetes for decades

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In her new book, “Diabetes and Me: Living a Healthy and Empowered Life in the Face of Diabetes” (ISBN-13 9781633310803, Nov. 14, 2023), philanthropist Wendy L. Novak takes readers on a journey illustrating that people diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, despite the challenges they may face, still can accomplish their goals and dreams. Proceeds from the sale of the book benefit Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute in Louisville, Kentucky.

Novak is the face of the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute, a part of Norton Healthcare and Norton Children’s, which supports groundbreaking clinical services, education and research to ensure young people with diabetes can thrive. At age 71, her goal is to help patients with diabetes live their fullest lives. In this honest but uplifting account of a life well lived, she shares what she has learned, including practical tips for managing diabetes.

“Activities most people take for granted, like exercise, can cause dangerous lows and even highs in blood sugar,” Novak said. “Pregnancy also is a risky subject. I hope that by showing others I wasn’t willing to let my diagnosis hold me back, I can provide some hope for others who have Type 1 diabetes.”

“This book is a must-read for the millions of people who live with diabetes but also for everyone who has personal challenges they must face.” –Elaine and Ken Langone, philanthropists.

“Diabetes and Me” is 158 pages and available in hardcover, e-book and audio versions wherever books are sold.

Additional quotes

“Wendy’s dedication to Type 1 diabetes education and working to create a better world for patients is unparalleled — as is her spirit. This book shows just how possible it is to persevere and live a long, fulfilling life with Type 1 diabetes.” –Kupper A. Wintergerst, pediatric endocrinologist, executive director of Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute, and Wendy L. Novak Chair of Pediatric Diabetes Care and Clinical Research

“All parents of children with diabetes should read this book! Wendy’s story is captivating, and she includes practical advice alongside compelling anecdotes about the challenges of navigating the ups and downs of diabetes.” –Madeline Bell, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

“Novak’s exploration of how having diabetes has shaped her identity proves both illuminating and empowering… An honest and insightful account of living with type 1 diabetes.” –Kirkus Reviews

Excerpt from book

“Years later after my dad passed away, my mother told me that when I got diabetes, he stopped believing in God. He was that heartbroken. He never talked about it. He didn’t even talk to her about it at the time. It wasn’t until many years later that he told her how upset he’d been. And yet, even though he rarely talked about diabetes at all, the one message he instilled in me was that I could do whatever I wanted in life if I just followed the rules. Perhaps he didn’t believe it for himself, but he must have believed it for me because the message was hammered home. And looking back on my life now, I think that, most of the time at least, I believed him. I still do.”

# # #



About Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute

Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute a part of Norton Healthcare and Norton Children’s provides state-of-the art, compassionate care, and personalized treatment plans and family education programs. The goal is to help patients and families through the highs and lows of managing Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. A team of specially trained medical providers, social workers, patient navigators, nurses and educators are key to helping patients live their lives with diabetes, from managing insulin and medication, to proper diet and exercise. A strong research component brings some of the latest clinical trials and treatments to patients. The institute is funded in part by a generous gift from the Lift A Life Novak Family Foundation. WendyNovakDiabetesInstitute.com

Attachments