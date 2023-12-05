ABM Helps Large Virginia School System Save $6.7 Million with Facility Enhancements

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure and eMobility solutions announced the initiation of an Energy Performance Contracting program for Orange County Public Schools (“OCPS”) in central Virginia. This marks the third energy savings project for OCPS by ABM. The new project creates an additional $6.7 million in projected energy and operating cost savings over a twenty-year period. In addition, OCPS will undergo an extensive upgrade to a critical HVAC mechanical system, and LED lighting upgrades enhancing learning environments for all its schools.

“We’re leveraging upgraded technology to deliver new energy cost reductions and improve lighting quality to optimize learning environments,” said Mark Hawkinson, President of ABM Technical Solutions. “This project builds on earlier improvements and creates savings to match or exceed the entire cost of lighting upgrades, bringing those benefits to every school and every student.”

In addition to energy savings and operational cost reductions from improved lighting, HVAC, and water conservation upgrades, the contract includes maintenance services and a STEM engagement program to help students learn about energy conservation, and how building these systems contributes to sustainability goals. The project also modernizes some HVAC infrastructure with energy-efficient Variable Refrigerant Flow (“VRF”) equipment to improve resiliency which addresses increasingly extreme seasonal fluctuations in the weather.

“Orange County Public Schools is looking forward to the return of ABM to begin work on our third energy savings performance contract for the division. The two previous contracts, in 2013 and 2016, were both very successful and resulted in energy savings well above the guaranteed savings to cover the cost of the work,” said Dr. Daniel Hornick, Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools. “Further, both of our previous performance contracts with ABM greatly reduced our maintenance and repair costs.”

ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program enables a school system to invest in critical facility upgrades without drawing new capital from the community. The program is designed to drive costs out of a district’s operating budget, redirecting savings to fund critical facility needs and educational initiatives. ABM works with more than 500 K-12 school systems, colleges, and universities throughout the U.S. This video outlines how ABM provides a way to empower investment in educational facilities without upfront costs or tax increases.

OCPS serves approximately 5,000 students in central Virginia. The project implements upgrades at all locations, including six elementary schools, two middle schools, Orange County High School, and the Taylor Education Administration Complex (TEAC).

