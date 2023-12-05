3D Printing Ceramics Market projected to reach USD 1,574.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 3D Printing Ceramics Market ” , by Type of Ceramic (Oxide based, Non-oxide based), Application (Prototyping and tooling, Commercial/ Manufacturing), Form (Powder, Liquid/ slurry, Filament), End use industry (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Construction, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 270.2 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 1,574.3 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 28.6% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type of Ceramic, Form, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW EnvisionTEC Inc. Admatec Europe B.V. Sample of Companies Covered Tethon 3D Lithoz GmbH Kwambio Inc.

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The utilization of lead-free and non-toxic gloss in 3D printing ceramics ensures a secure method. This approach is poised to boost the production of kitchen utensils, tableware, and tools, garnering attention from tableware companies seeking to enhance their industrial output. The global market is experiencing a surge due to this trend. Additionally, ceramics find applications in various medical products within the healthcare sector, including surgical equipment, dentures, prosthetics & implants, and tissue engineering equipment. This diverse usage contributes to the growth of the 3D Printing Ceramics Market. Despite certain constraints such as slower developments in ceramics compared to metals and plastics, limited application base, high costs associated with low consumption volume, and a slow adoption rate of new technologies in emerging economies, the market is propelled by the increasing demand for high-quality 3D printing ceramics approved by regulatory bodies for medical applications. The market faces challenges, but ongoing technological advancements, higher investments in 3D printing ceramics, and the development of advanced printers compatible with ceramics and metals present favorable growth opportunities.

Major Vendors in the Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market:

EnvisionTEC Inc.

Admatec Europe B.V.

Tethon 3D

Lithoz GmbH

Kwambio Inc.

The ExOne Company

Steinbach AG

Voxeljet AG

Prodways Group

Sintokogio Ltd.

Rising demand for 3D printing in dental industry

The market for 3D printed ceramics is witnessing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand in the dental industry. Technological advancements in 3D printing, coupled with rising demand from the healthcare sector and increased investment expenditure, are contributing to this upward trajectory. The accessibility of advanced 3D printers is on the rise, further fueling market expansion. Factors such as a growing need for product customization and development, along with the surge in demand for 3D printing in the dental and healthcare industries, particularly in dental applications, are major drivers of the market. Additionally, substantial research and development investments by various end-use industries and continuous advancements and modernization in production techniques are poised to create new opportunities for the 3D printing ceramics market in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for customized products

Growing applications in various industries

Growing use in aircraft brakes and engine components

Rising demand for product modification and prototyping

Opportunities:

Increased investment in 3D printing ceramics

Development of advanced printers compatible with ceramics and metals

Growing demand for sustainability

Integration with other technologies

In the dynamic landscape of the 3D printed ceramics market, integration with other cutting-edge technologies has become a pivotal trend. Collaborations and synergies with advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are revolutionizing the production processes. AI-driven algorithms are employed to optimize design parameters, enhance material properties, and streamline the overall manufacturing workflow. This integration not only ensures precision and efficiency but also opens avenues for innovative designs and complex structures that were previously challenging to achieve.

Furthermore, the integration of 3D printed ceramics with Internet of Things (IoT) technology is reshaping the way these products are utilized and monitored. Smart ceramics, embedded with sensors and connected to IoT networks, offer real-time data on performance, wear, and environmental conditions. This facilitates predictive maintenance, allowing for proactive interventions before any issues arise. The seamless integration with IoT not only adds functionality to ceramics but also contributes to the overarching trend of creating interconnected and intelligent manufacturing ecosystems. As the 3D printed ceramics market continues to evolve, these integrations with advanced technologies are positioning the industry at the forefront of innovation and efficiency.

North America dominates the market for 3D Printing Ceramics.

The 3D printing ceramics market is led by North America, propelled by the expanding production of commercial and military aircraft, heightened demand from the healthcare sector, increased investment expenditure, easy access to advanced 3D printers, a surge in requests for product customization and development, and a rising need for 3D printing in the dental industry within the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific and Europe are anticipated to emerge as significant growth regions in the 3D printing ceramics market. This projection is driven by the growing presence of numerous automotive and aerospace component manufacturers in these regions, coupled with increased investments in the healthcare sector, supported by a rising population.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the 3D printed ceramics market. This surge is chiefly driven by the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology within the manufacturing industry and a rising appetite for customized and specialized products. The healthcare sector in the region is contributing significantly to this growth, as 3D printing technology finds extensive use in producing personalized prosthetics, implants, and medical devices, further propelling the demand for 3D printed ceramics in the regional market.

The Technology Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on form the 3D printed ceramics market is segmented into powder, liquid/ slurry and filament. In 2022, the powder category emerged as the dominant segment in the global 3D Printing Ceramic market, both in terms of value and volume. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies like binder jetting and laser sintering is driving the demand for the powder category. Additionally, the machinability and user-friendly nature of powder contribute to the category's growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, the liquid category is projected to experience significant growth in the global 3D Printing Ceramic market, attributed to its enhanced capabilities for producing high-quality products.

