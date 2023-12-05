Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market to Rise at 23% CAGR to Achieve US$ 40.67 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR

Rockville , Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market is estimated at US$ 5.14 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for edible insects for animal feed is forecasted to accelerate at 23% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Rising awareness about the benefits of adoption of edible insects for animal feed is predicted to generate revenue streams for players. This insect meal is a rich source of nutritional protein, which is predicted to make it an ideal alternative to traditional sources of protein used in animal nutrition.

Edible insects for animal feed also contain amino acids, which are easily digestible for animals. Several insects also contain antimicrobial peptides, lauric acid, and chitin, which have rich immune-boosting properties. Prominent manufacturers of edible insects for animal feed are focusing on producing highly nutritive and low-cost nutritive feed ingredients across geographies. They are also focusing on offering customized edible insects to target end users.

Low prices of edible insects for animal feed compared to traditional feed options are projected to widen their application scope, thereby generating lucrative market growth opportunities.

Key Segments of Edible Insects for Animal Feed Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Insect Type By Application By Region Meal (Powder)

Oil

Whole Black Soldier Fly

Orthoptera

Housefly

Silkworm

Mealworm Livestock Poultry Swine

Pet Food

Aquaculture North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global edible insects for animal feed market is pegged at US$ 5.14 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for edible insects for animal feed is predicted to increase at 23% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 40.67 billion by 2034-end.

North America is forecasted to hold 25.6% share of global market revenue by 2034.

Demand for edible insects for animal feed in Japan is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The aquaculture segment is estimated to account for 39.81% share of the global market in 2024.

Sales of edible insects for animal feed in Japan are predicted to reach US$ 6.64 billion by the end of 2034.

“Low environmental impact and high nutritional value of edible insects for animal feed are key factors fueling their demand worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

High Demand for Mealworms Due to Their Rich Nutritional Profile

Based on insect type, worldwide demand for mealworms is predicted to increase owing to their higher nutritional profile along with lower chances of zoonotic diseases. In addition, the extensive adoption of mealworms as a sustainable alternative compared to traditional sources is a key market driver.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are embracing cutting-edge methodologies to cultivate and breed insects, aiming to enhance productivity and elevate product quality. Simultaneously, investments in research and development are driving the creation of versatile and competitive insect processing methods. Companies are prioritizing factors such as product quality, efficient supply chain management, continuous innovation, and strategic collaborations.

For example:

Ynsect, in November 2021, unveiled its inaugural product in the United States market. Collaborating with Pure Simple True LLC, the company introduced a sustainable and high-quality protein, positioning it as an essential ingredient in premium dog food.

Agriprotein Holdings, in November 2020, announced a joint venture with PreZero, an entity specializing in environmental services and recycling solutions. This collaboration aims to develop closed-loop solutions for waste management while fostering strategic partnerships in the process.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 40.67 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 23% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Leading Market Players

Key suppliers of edible insects for animal feed are Protenga, AgriProtein Holdings Ltd., Protix, Ynsect SAS, InnovaFeed, Entomo Farms, EnviroFlight, LLC, Beta Hatch, Nutrition Technologies Group, Entobel, Mutatec, HiProMine S.A., Enterra Feed Corporation, Kreca Ento-Feed BV, Entomotech S.L., Delibugs, Haocheng Mealworms Inc., Nusect, Hexafly Biotech, and nextProtein.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the edible insects for animal feed market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (meal (powder), oil, whole), insect type (black soldier fly, orthoptera, housefly, silkworm, mealworm), and application (livestock [poultry & swine], pet food, aquaculture), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

