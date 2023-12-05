Natural Food Colors Market projected to reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Natural Food Colors Market ” , by Product (Carmine, Curcumin, Anthocyanins, Carotenoids, Copper Chlorophyllin, Others), Form (Liquid, Powder, Gel), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Products, Meat Products, Oil & fat, Fruits & vegetables, Other) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Natural Food Colors Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 1.54 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 2.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 8.1% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product, Form, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW NATUREX Givaudan Sample of Companies Covered BASF SE Sensient Technologies Corporation ADM

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global natural food colors market plays a vital role in the overall food industry by addressing the increasing consumer demand for natural and healthier food options. As awareness of the impact of artificial additives grows, consumers are seeking products with natural ingredients, including food colors derived from plant and fruit extracts. This market's significance lies in its ability to provide food and beverage manufacturers with alternatives to synthetic colors, allowing them to meet consumer preferences for clean labels and natural ingredients. Natural food colors enhance the visual appeal of products and contribute to the perception of health and wellness, aligning with current industry trends and fostering consumer trust.

Furthermore, the natural food colors market benefits the food industry by promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness. Sourcing colors from natural ingredients often involves more eco-friendly practices than the production of synthetic alternatives. This aligns with the broader industry shift toward sustainable and ethical practices, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. In essence, the global natural food colors market meets consumer demands for healthier choices and contributes to the industry's overall sustainability goals, making it a crucial component of the evolving food ecosystem.

Major Vendors in the Global Natural Food Colors Market:

Consumer Demand for Clean Label Products

One of the primary drivers for the global natural food colors market is the increasing consumer demand for clean label and natural products. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are scrutinizing food labels for artificial additives and synthetic colors. Natural food colors, derived from plant sources such as fruits, vegetables, and spices, are perceived as safer alternatives to synthetic colors. The shift towards clean label products is driven by concerns about potential health risks associated with artificial additives, including allergies and adverse effects on behavior, especially in children.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing consumer preference for natural and clean-label products.

Increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with natural food colors.

Stringent regulations on synthetic food colors, driving demand for natural alternatives.

Rise in demand for organic and natural products in the food and beverage industry.

Opportunities:

Expansion of natural food colors in emerging markets.

Innovative product development and research in natural color extraction techniques.

Collaboration and partnerships between food manufacturers and natural color suppliers.

Rising demand for plant-based and vegan products, creating opportunities for plant-derived natural food colors.

Stringent Regulatory Standards and Approvals

Stringent regulations regarding food safety and the approval of natural food colors by regulatory authorities are driving the market. Governments worldwide are implementing strict regulations to ensure the safety and quality of food products. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have established guidelines for the use of natural colors in food and beverages. The approval of natural food colors by these regulatory bodies provides a significant boost to manufacturers, assuring consumers of the safety and authenticity of the products.

Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create natural food color formulations that meet these regulatory standards. The approval of natural food colors for use in a wide range of applications, from confectionery to beverages, enhances their market penetration. This regulatory environment fosters innovation in the natural food colors sector, encouraging manufacturers to explore new sources and technologies for extracting and producing these colors.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market for Natural Food Colors.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region stands out as the dominating region in the global natural food colors market. The region's dominance can be attributed to the significant growth in the food and beverage industry, rising consumer awareness regarding health and wellness, and a shift towards clean label products. In particular, China, with its large population and evolving consumer preferences, is a key contributor to the growth of the natural food colors market in the APAC region.

India is emerging as an upcoming country with high growth potential in the natural food colors market. The growing population, coupled with a rising awareness of health and wellness, is driving the demand for natural and clean label products. Additionally, the Indian government's initiatives to promote food safety and quality standards are encouraging the adoption of natural food colors in the food and beverage industry.

Brazil in South America is also poised for growth in the natural food colors market. The country's rich biodiversity provides a diverse range of natural sources for food colors, and manufacturers are capitalizing on this by developing innovative and sustainable solutions. As consumers in Brazil become more health-conscious, there is a growing preference for natural food colors, presenting opportunities for market expansion in the region.

The Product Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global natural food colors market, the product segment encompasses a diverse range of natural colorants, including carmine, curcumin, anthocyanins, carotenoids, copper chlorophyllin, and others. This segment is currently dominating the market due to a growing consumer preference for clean-label and natural ingredients. Carmine, derived from cochineal insects, and Curcumin, extracted from turmeric, are sought after for their vibrant red and yellow hues, respectively. Anthocyanins, found in fruits like berries, and Carotenoids, present in vegetables, contribute to a spectrum of colors. Copper Chlorophyllin, sourced from green plants, adds green tones. The demand for these natural alternatives is driven by health-conscious consumers and regulatory pressures to reduce synthetic additives, thereby propelling the overall growth of the natural food colors market.

