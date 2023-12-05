Global Polysilicon Market Size To Exceed USD 88.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 14.1%

New York, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polysilicon Market Size is to Grow from USD 23.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 88.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the projected period. The booming solar power industry and the expanding electronics industry around the world are key factors driving market expansion.





Polysilicon, also referred to as Polycrystalline Silicon, is a highly pure polycrystalline form of silicon that is required in today's semiconductor and photovoltaic technologies. It is produced from raw silicon via a sophisticated chemical purification process and then transformed into ingots, wafers, or other forms suited for a variety of applications. Polysilicon is the basic material used in the semiconductor industry to create silicon wafers. These wafers are then used to make integrated circuits (ICs), which are commonly found in electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, and other electronic items. Furthermore, in the sphere of renewable energy, polysilicon is a key material in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) cells in solar panels. Polysilicon demand has increased as the globe shifts toward renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy. With some countries setting aggressive targets for green energy transition, demand for polysilicon for solar applications is projected to surge. As global demand for cutting-edge technology and sustainable energy remains high, the polysilicon market is expected to be an important booster of development and environmental responsibility.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Polysilicon Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Chunks, Granules, Rods), By End-use Application (Solar PV, Electronics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

The granules segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of form, the global polysilicon market is segmented into the chunks, granules, and rods. Among these, the granules segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. Granules offer a good combination of size homogeneity, handling ease, and cost-effectiveness. Polysilicon granules are small, homogenous particles with sizes ranging from a few millimeters to a few centimeters.

The solar PV segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 67.4% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use application, the global polysilicon market is segmented into solar PV and electronics. Among these, the solar PV segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 67.4% over the forecast period. This domination is most likely owing to the global shift toward renewable energy sources, as well as the widespread use of solar panels in both residential and commercial settings. In the solar PV business, polysilicon is used to make solar cells. These cells are then connected to make solar panels, which convert sunlight into electricity.



Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 62.7% market share over the forecast period. Asia Pacific, led by China, accounts for the vast majority of the global polysilicon market. This supremacy is due to the region's massive manufacturing capabilities, strong local demand for solar systems, and the strategic location of multiple significant solar sector enterprises throughout the region. Several leading solar panel manufacturers as well as polysilicon manufacturing factories are located in the region. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. With the implementation of sustainable development targets, there is increased rivalry for solar installations in the region, which is pushing the polysilicon market. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR.



Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Polysilicon Market include Tokuyama Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Xinte Energy Co., Ltd, DAQO NEW ENERGY CO., LTD., GCL-TECH, OCI COMPANY Ltd., Qatar Solar Technologies, REC Silicon ASA, Tongwei Group Co., Ltd, Hemlock Semiconductor, L.L.C., High-Purity Silicon America Corporation, Sichuan Yongxiang Co. Ltd., Woongjin Polysilicon Co. Ltd., Activ Solar Gmbh, SunEdison, Inc., and among others.



Recent Development

On June 2023, Daqo New Energy Corp., a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the worldwide solar PV market, announced that its new Phase 5A polysilicon 100,000 MT manufacturing facility in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, has reached full production capacity. With the addition of Phase 5A, the Company's total annual nameplate production capacity has increased to 205,000 MT.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Polysilicon Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Polysilicon Market, Form Analysis

Chunks

Granules

Rods

Polysilicon Market, End-use Application Analysis

Solar PV

Electronics

Polysilicon Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



