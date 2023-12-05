Global Gut Health Supplement Market Value to Total US$ 27,312.0 million in 2033 Amid Increasing Consumer Awareness of the Importance of Gut Health | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gut health supplement market is valued at US$ 12,304.7 million in 2023 and is set to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during the assessment period, reaching a valuation of US$ 27,312.0 million in 2033.



The gut health supplement market is set to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing consumer awareness of the importance of gut health and its impact on overall well-being.

Changing dietary patterns and the prevalence of processed foods have increased digestive issues and gut-related disorders. To address this issue, people look for natural and practical solutions to support their digestive health. This is expected to drive demand for gut health supplements.

The rising geriatric population is also creating growth opportunities for gut health supplement manufacturers. Aged individuals often experience age-related changes in digestion and may require supplements that support gut health and nutrient absorption.

There has been an increasing interest in products like prebiotics and probiotics. This is due to growing health awareness and increasing popularity of preventive healthcare. This will play a key role in boosting the growth of the gut health supplement market.

The rise in antibiotic usage has led to a greater need for probiotics and other gut health supplements to restore and maintain a healthy microbial balance. This is anticipated to bolster sales of gut health supplements through 2033.

North America dominates the market for gut health supplements. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness high demand due to key participants adopting strategies such as introducing their brands in untapped economies of Southeast Asia.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

“The global gut health supplement market is witnessing substantial growth due to increasing consumer awareness about the crucial role of gut health. Rising cases of digestive disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), are further contributing to the market growth,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Who is Winning?

Alltech, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Anovite, Nestle Health Science, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Procter & Gamble Co., Pendulum, Johnson & Johnson, Herbalife, Nature’s Bounty, Garden of Life, Zenwise, HealthForce, Nutricia NV, Alimentary Health Limited, Lonza Group Ltd, NOW Foods and others are the few leading gut health supplement manufacturers.

Acquisitions and mergers benefit companies by improving their product quality and expanding their market reach. Companies are launching new products to stay competitive and meet the changing consumer demands. Development of advanced gut health formulas will allow companies to attract new customers and retain existing ones while increasing their market share.

Recent developments:

In 2023, Acutia launched Acutia Gut Health. This daily supplement addresses indigestion and gradually improves gut health by combining L-glutamine, a prebiotic, and a postbiotic.



Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released an objective assessment of the global gut health supplement market, presenting past demand data from 2018 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2023 to 2033 period.

To understand the growth potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes, polyphenols and others), form (tablets, capsules, liquid, powder premixes, gummies/chewable, lozenges and liquid and gels), sales channel (prescription supplements (Rx)/(institutional sales (hospital and clinics)), over the counter supplements (OTC) and online), and region.

Gut Health Supplement Market Segmentation by Category

By Product Type:

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Enzymes

Polyphenols

Others



By Form:

Tablet

Capsules

Liquid

Powder Premixes

Gummies/Chewable

Lozenges

Liquid and Gels



By Sales Channel:

Prescription Supplements (Rx)/(Institutional Sales (Hospital and Clinics))

Over the Counter Supplements (OTC) Drug Stores and Pharmacies Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Health and wellness Stores Specialty Stores Departmental Stores

Online Company Website 3rd party / Mass Merchandiser





