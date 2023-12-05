Acres+ App Debut Puts Land Market Insights in the Hands of Buyers Nationwide

Fayetteville, Ark., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres , the data-driven land research platform designed by the team at AcreTrader to modernize the rural land buying experience, makes information-rich land data accessible via the small screen with the debut of Acres+ for Android and Apple. The Acres+ app puts land insights and rural property data directly in the hands of buyers and sellers nationwide.

In just a few taps, Acres+ empowers individuals to rapidly access rich, interactive insights that span well beyond the visible landscape to evaluate potential risks, check property lines, and find out who owns neighboring properties in real-time. With the ability to easily save and share properties, Acres+ helps buyers ask smart questions and avoid hidden risks when looking for a property that fits their budget and goals. With the knowledge Acres+ provides, users gain confidence and save time limiting the chance of buyer’s remorse.

The Acres+ app is available in the Apple and Android app stores. This subscription includes access to historical satellite imagery, flood zone data, elevation, property tax data, soil reports, listings, and additional insights, with more planned data and features to roll out in the future.

Acres+ is part of the larger Acres.com platform that serves land professionals at every stage of the transaction process, including brokers, lenders, and appraisers. As interest in buying and investing in rural land grows, Acres+ connects buyers, sellers, and land professionals through a streamlined land data platform providing unparalleled transparency and expediency for its customers.

About Acres

Acres is a geospatial land research platform designed to improve land management and purchasing decisions. Using public and private market data, Acres aggregates and analyzes over 150 million parcels of land to enable users to better understand and maximize the value of their property. By providing access to a larger and more accurate compilation of land data, comparable sales, and parcel-level insights, Acres is designed to support fast, informed decision making. Visit Acres.com to learn more.

