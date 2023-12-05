Enphase Energy Launches New Home Energy Systems in Italy with IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of its most powerful Enphase® Energy System™ to-date, featuring the new IQ® Battery 5P and IQ8™ Microinverters, for customers in Italy. The IQ Battery 5P is a modular design with 5 kWh capacity; the new IQ8 Microinverters provide peak AC power up to 384 W to support newer high-powered solar modules, offering homeowners reliable electricity to use whenever they need it.

The new Enphase Energy System with the IQ Battery 5P enables configurations ranging from 5 to 60 kWh and offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers because of more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their battery systems, including the self-consumption feature to minimize the use of electricity from the grid.

“We’re proud to provide homeowners in Italy with the best technology the solar industry has to offer,” said Michele Celi, owner of Link Impianti. “With the Enphase Energy System, we believe we can design and install a range of more powerful, safe, and reliable systems.”

“Our customers are looking for home energy solutions that can be tailored to their specific energy needs,” said Daniele Coli, owner of Cert Elettronica. “The Enphase Energy System provides us with the modularity needed to build customized energy systems that can help homeowners gain the level of energy independence they are looking for.”

IQ8 Microinverters are designed to help maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The three new microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 330 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively, and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560 W DC.

The Enphase® Energy System™ integrates with the IQ® Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters enable industry-leading monitoring capabilities at the solar module level, supporting critical insights for ongoing system operations and maintenance. In addition, Enphase offers 24/7 customer support and an industry-leading warranty for both solar and battery products. This includes a 25-year limited warranty for all IQ8 Microinverters and a 15-year warranty for all IQ Batteries activated in Italy.

“Homeowners interested in powering their homes with solar energy are prioritizing systems that offer them not just clean energy, but also greater convenience and reliability,” said Marco Riganti, project developer at RD di Riganti Danilo. “The Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ8 Microinverters, offers homeowners true peace of mind by giving them incredible insight into their energy systems with the Enphase App.”

“At Enphase, we strive to provide world-class technology for homeowners and businesses to support their energy needs,” said David Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “As Italy aims to increase its clean energy generation, we’re proud to work with our installer network across the country to equip homeowners with smart, safe, and powerful solar and battery products.”

Installers and distributors in Italy can order the new IQ8 Microinverters today and shipments are expected to begin this month. The IQ Battery 5P is expected to begin shipping in January 2024.

