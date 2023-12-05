Wemade and MYSTiC Games to onboard new highly inter-operable games to WEMIX PLAY

New York, NY, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global game developer Wemade has signed an onboarding agreement with MYSTiC GAMES, the first Swedish game studio to onboard games to WEMIX PLAY, the world's biggest blockchain gaming platform. With over 9 million cumulative users, WEMIX PLAY offering close to 40 web3 games including the hugely successful MIR4 and its sequel, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond, the largest P&E MMORPG in the world; collectible card game Summoners League; and farming simulation game Every Farm.



First Swedish company to join WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform

New RPG games feature innovative blockchain-based elements VoYd Tokens, VoYd Heart and VoYd Soul

Fully inter-operable: VoYd Tokens and NFTs earned can be used across all current and future games built on MYSTiC GAMES’ Catalyst platform

MYSTiC GAMES will onboard “Call of the VoYd” and “Heroes of the VoYd”, the first two games that will offer full cross compatibility in its growing ecosystem.



“Call of the VoYd” is a free-to-play, mobile-first cross-platform top-down ARPG Roguelite game with auto-aim precision. As players progress through the game, they collect various characters and items, each with its unique set of skills and abilities.



“Heroes of the VoYd” is an easy-to-play idle RPG that combines simple effective core gameplay with strategic decision-making. Players must fight against monsters to unearth new heroes and unique weapons.

They can trade, sell, or use these in-game items inside and outside the game to customize their characters. These items will also be transferable between players, and can be spent in-game as well as staked and sold.

VoYd Tokens, Voyd Heart, Voyd Soul

VoYd tokens and NFTs will be shared across future games with the tokens playing a crucial role in “Heroes of the VoYd”. Serving as an in-game currency, players can utilize tokens for various purposes, but the primary focus is on using tokens to level up their Heroes.

The games feature innovative blockchain elements like the prestigious VoYd Heart and VoYd Soul which offer a range of benefits including the ability to safeguard gameplay progress by saving levels, and unlock additional game content like heroes and chests. VoYd Souls will also include an increased role in the MYSTiC DAO that will manage the entire gaming ecosystem.

“We believe in a future where your time and skill in gaming can be just as valuable as your time spent working and with other hobbies,” said Matthew Buxton, CEO of MYSTiC GAMES. “We look forward to a bright future together.”

