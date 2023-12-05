Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Receives Prestigious Ranking on Forbes 2024 List of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX) today announced its inclusion in Forbes' esteemed list of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies for the year 2024. Catalyst has ranked an impressive 4th out of 100 companies on this prestigious list, which recognizes small-cap companies that have demonstrated positive sales growth over the last twelve months.



"We are very honored to be recognized among the top companies in the Forbes 2024 Most Successful Small-Cap Companies. It is gratifying to receive this prestigious recognition for the substantial growth we achieved, which is a testament to our exceptional capabilities,” stated Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst. “Our many accomplishments over the past year reflect the unwavering dedication of all our employees and our steadfast commitment to the rare disease patient communities we proudly serve. As we forge ahead, we are resolute in harnessing our strengths for sustained growth and driving value for our stakeholders.”

For the ranking, Forbes assessed over 1,000 small-cap companies and narrowed it down to 389 companies that demonstrated positive sales growth over the past twelve months and maintained a minimum share price of $5. These stocks were subsequently ranked based on criteria such as earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the most recent 12-month period and the preceding five years. Forbes used data from FactSet to compile its annual list of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies; all data was as of November 3, 2023.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines that address rare neurological and epileptic diseases. Catalyst's flagship U.S. commercial product is FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg, approved for the treatment of Lambert Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") for adults and for children ages six to seventeen. In January 2023, Catalyst acquired the U.S. commercial rights to FYCOMPA® (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS. Finally, on July 18, 2023, Catalyst acquired an exclusive license for North America for AGAMREE® (vamorolone) oral suspension 40 mg/mL, a novel corticosteroid treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. AGAMREE previously received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations and was approved by the FDA for commercialization in the U.S. on October 26, 2023.

For more information about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., visit the Company's website at www.catalystpharma.com.

