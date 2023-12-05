Community Association Services Of Indiana To Host Free Legal Consultation Webinar For Managed Community Board Members

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) invites you to a free legal consultation webinar for managed communities. Current and potential clients are welcome to attend and discuss a range of issues related to community association living, legal guidelines and best legal practices in Indiana managed communities. The seminar is a part of CASI’s ongoing “7 at 7” Board Education series, designed to help board members to navigate through the essential aspects of community management year-round.

What:

Legal Consultation Webinar

Q&A with HOA Attorney

Who:

Kelly Elmore, Esq.

KSN Law

When:

Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

