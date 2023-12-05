Thin Film Drugs Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2028] | CAGR of 10.5%

Pune, India, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Thin Film Drugs Market Size was valued at USD 7.35 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 16.27 billion by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during forecast period. Increasing Prevalence of Schizophrenia in U.S. to Favor Growth in North America, Ease of Administration of Drugs to Accelerate Growth

The global thin film drugs market is set to gain momentum from the rising investments by reputed organizations in research and development activities. Some of them are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions to surge their shares. XPhyto Therapeutics, for instance, acquired Vektor Pharma TF GmbH in September 2019. It would enable the former to bolster its cannabis import in Germany. Besides, it can accelerate its drug delivery expertise for generating high revenues.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled Thin Film Drugs Market, 2021-2028.





Key Industry Development-

September 2020: ABC International joined hands with ZIM Laboratories Limited to introduce the latter’s ThinOral Technology in Myanmar. The technology is a fast-dissolving oral drug delivery system that will eliminate the inconvenience associated with conventional drug delivery systems.





Request a Free Sample PDF – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/thin-film-drugs-market-104883





Key Takeaways –

Thin Film Drugs Market size in North America was USD 2.66 billion in 2020

Increasing Research and Development in Thin Film Drugs to Augment Market Growth

Rising Geriatric Population to Propel the Market Growth

The oral thin film segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

Pfizer, Inc.(U.S.)

Allergan (Ireland)

ZIM Laboratories Limited (India)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Aquestive Therapeutics (U.S)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. (Japan)

IntelGenx Corp (Canada)

Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

XPhyto Pharma (Germany)

Other Prominent Players





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 16.27 Billion Base Year 2020 Thin Film Drugs Market Size in 2020 USD 7.35 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 135 Segments covered Drug Type, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/thin-film-drugs-market-104883





Drivers & Restraints:

Ease of Administration of Drugs to Accelerate Growth

As the geriatric population worldwide is increasing rapidly day by day, the adoption of thin film drugs is also surging among them. This is occurring because of the ease of administration of such drugs. Hence, several companies are also striving persistently to provide state-of-the-art drug delivery methods for diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The World Population Prospects, for instance, declared that in 2050, 1 in 6 people will be over the age of 65 years. These factors are expected to propel the thin film drugs market growth in the near future. However, in developing countries, the adoption of these drugs is limited fueled by its expensive nature, thereby hampering growth.





Segmentation:

By Drug Type

Oral Thin Film Drugs

Transdermal Thin Film Drugs

By Disease Indication

Schizophrenia

Migraine

Opioid Dependence

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others





Regional Insights:

Increasing Prevalence of Schizophrenia in U.S. to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, North America is expected to show considerable growth throughout the forthcoming years. It held USD 2.66 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. The surging prevalence of schizophrenia in the U.S. is expected to propel growth. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 2019, approximately 1.5 million U.S. adults suffer from schizophrenia every year.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to show high growth backed by the increasing research and development activities to develop novel thin film drugs. Additionally, rising fundings provided by government agencies to augment the innovation of new drug delivery models would aid regional growth.





Quick Buy - Thin Film Drugs Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104883





Competitive Landscape:

The global market contains various companies that are presently aiming to bag new patents from regulatory bodies to distribute their in-house products across the globe. A few others are participating in collaborations to co-develop or market their drug delivery systems in various countries.





FAQs

How big is the Thin Film Drugs Market?

Thin Film Drugs Market size was USD 7.35 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 16.27 billion in 2028.

How fast is the Thin Film Drugs Market growing?

The Thin Film Drugs Market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.





Related Reports:

Nicotine De-Addiction Products Market Analysis, Global Size and Industry Share Forecast

Drug Delivery Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Softgel Capsules Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment