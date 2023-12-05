U.S. Telemedicine Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | CAGR of 15.1%

Pune, India, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. telemedicine market size was valued at USD 38.04 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. Healthcare providers utilize telemedicine to provide care from a distance by identifying disease symptoms and ensuring the situation is controlled.

The rising demand for virtual care in the U.S. to manage chronic diseases is estimated to drive market growth during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the U.S. telemedicine market growth. The growth was attributed to the increased use of telemedicine services among patients in the U.S.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled, “U.S. Telemedicine Market, 2023-2030.”





Key Industry Development

February 2023 – Midi Health and Lifepoint Health partnered to increase virtual specialty care access for older women using telehealth tools. With this partnership, Lifepoint and Midi Health will fill a significant gap in care for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause symptoms by leveraging telemedicine to serve patients across the U.S.





Request a FREE Research Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/u-s-telemedicine-market-108639





Key Takeaways:

The increasing demand for convenient and affordable healthcare is driving the growth of the U.S. telemedicine market.

Rising adoption of telemedicine by healthcare providers, and the technological advancements in telemedicine.

The key players in the U.S. telemedicine market are Teladoc Health, Inc., Amwell, Inc., MDLIVE, Inc., Hims & Hers Health, Inc., and Healthpeak.

These companies are investing in research and development, new product development, and partnerships to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

The U.S. telemedicine market is facing some challenges, such as the lack of awareness about telemedicine, the need for more training for healthcare providers, and the need for better reimbursement policies.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Major players in the U.S. telemedicine market are American Well (U.S.), MDLIVE Inc. (U.S), Teladoc Health Inc. (U.S.), Doctor on Demand Inc. (U.S.), MeMD (U.S.), Encounter Telehealth (U.S.), Global Med (U.S.), SnapMD (U.S.).





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 15.1% Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 38.04 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 80





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-telemedicine-market-108639





Drivers & Restraints

Economic Benefits of Telemedicine Services to Aid Market Growth

The economic benefits of using telemedicine products and services for healthcare management is the key factor driving the U.S. telemedicine market growth during the forecast period. Telemedicine has demonstrated a considerable impact in decreasing potentially avoidable admissions to the emergency department and reducing unnecessary hospital admissions and readmissions.

However, the technological and infrastructural issues in rural areas hinder market growth during the forecast period.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

By Type

Products

Services

By Application

Teleradiology

Tele-pathology

Tele-dermatology

Telepsychiatry

Tele-cardiology

Others

By Modality

Store-and-forward

Real-time

Others

By End User

Healthcare Facilities

Homecare

Others





Quick Buy - U.S. Telemedicine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/108639





Services Segment Growth Augments by the Growing Trend for Outsourcing Services in the U.S.

By type, the market is divided into products and services. The services segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing trend of outsourcing services, such as teleradiology, and rising government reforms for reimbursement.

Advancements in Cloud-based Technology Propel Teleradiology Segment Growth

Based on application, the market is classified into teleradiology, telepathology, telecardiology, telepsychiatry, teledermatology, and others. The teleradiology segment held the largest U.S. telemedicine market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the advancements in cloud-based technology and the increasing usage of teleradiology services.

Store-and-Forward Segment Growth Drives Rising Telemedicine Adoption in Store-and-Forward Services

The market is segmented by modality into real time, store-and-forward, and others. The store-and-forward segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the increasing adoption of telemedicine in the fields, such as dermatology, radiology, and pathology.

Growing Virtual Consultation Service Providers Drive Healthcare Facilities Segment Growth

By end user, the market is divided into healthcare facilities, home care, and others. The healthcare facilities segment held the largest market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the growing number of virtual consultation service providers and the increasing use of telecommunication tools to train doctors in medical colleges.





Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.





Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/u-s-telemedicine-market-108639





Competitive Landscape

Growing Key Players Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Drive Market Growth

The market consists of key players, such as Teladoc Health Inc., Ping An Good Doctor, American Well, and GlobalMed. The increasing focus of these key players on strategic collaborations to expand their market presence and maintain market position is estimated to boost market growth during the forecast period. The other key players in the market with a significant presence include Doctor on Demand Inc., Encounter Telehealth, MDLIVE Inc., MeMD, and others.





FAQ’s

How Big Is The U.S. Telemedicine Market?

U.S. Telemedicine Market size Is USD 38.04 billion in 2022

How Fast the U.S. Telemedicine Market Growing?

The U.S. Telemedicine Market will exhibit a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Related Reports:

Telemedicine Market Share, Trends, and Forecast To 2030

Emergency Telemedicine Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth | Global Forecast Report 2030

Telehealth Market Size, Share| Global Forecast Report 2030





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants uses industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment