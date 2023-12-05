In-Building Wireless Market to Hit USD 21.37 Billion by 2030 on Account of Rise in Smart Building Initiatives and Increasing Mobile Data Traffic | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the size for In-Building Wireless Market was USD 12.35 billion in 2022, with a projected growth to reach USD 21.37 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

In-building wireless refers to the deployment of wireless communication infrastructure within enclosed structures such as offices, residential buildings, shopping malls, and hospitals. This technology ensures uninterrupted connectivity by utilizing a network of antennas and distributed antenna systems (DAS) strategically placed throughout the building. DAS is the backbone of in-building wireless, comprising a network of antennas connected to a central hub. This system effectively distributes wireless signals across the building, overcoming obstacles and ensuring uniform coverage.

The proliferation of bandwidth-intensive applications and the escalating use of data-hungry devices have created an unprecedented demand for high-speed connectivity. In-building wireless solutions, equipped to handle this surge in data traffic, are positioned as indispensable assets for businesses and consumers alike. The integration of 5G technology into in-building wireless networks is a game-changer. The higher data speeds and low latency offered by 5G further elevate the capabilities of in-building wireless, making it an attractive choice for industries where real-time communication is critical. The perpetual rise in mobile data consumption, driven by video streaming, virtual meetings, and emerging technologies like augmented reality, necessitates advanced in-building wireless infrastructure. This surge in data traffic propels the demand for scalable and efficient in-building wireless solutions. All these factors to support exponential growth of the in-building wireless market.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

The key players are ZTE Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, CommScope Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Axell Wireless Ltd, Corning Inc., Comba Telecom, Dali Wireless and other players

In-Building Wireless Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 12.35 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 21.37 Bn CAGR CAGR of 7.1% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Market Dynamics Analysis

The in-building wireless market is undergoing dynamic changes driven by a multitude of factors. One of the key drivers propelling the market forward is the relentless demand for seamless and high-speed connectivity within indoor spaces. With the proliferation of smartphones, IoT devices, and the increasing reliance on data-intensive applications, there is a growing need for robust in-building wireless solutions to ensure uninterrupted communication. Additionally, the deployment of 5G technology is acting as a significant catalyst, pushing the market to new heights by offering enhanced data speeds and low latency. On the flip side, the market faces certain restraints, including the high initial deployment costs and the complex nature of integrating in-building wireless systems into existing infrastructure. This financial barrier may impede the adoption of these solutions, particularly for smaller businesses. Moreover, the evolving regulatory landscape and compliance requirements pose a challenge for market players. Security concerns related to wireless networks also present a potential threat, as the need for stringent measures to safeguard sensitive data becomes increasingly paramount.

In-Building Wireless Market Segmentation:

By Component

Infrastructure

Services

By Business Model

Service Providers

Enterprises

Neutral Host Operators

By Venue

Large Venues

Medium Venues, Small Venues

By End-User

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America stands as a prominent player in the in-building wireless market, with the United States leading the way. The region's robust technological infrastructure, coupled with a high smartphone penetration rate, has fueled the demand for efficient in-building wireless solutions. In Europe, the market is characterized by a blend of mature markets and countries witnessing rapid technological adoption. The European Union's emphasis on digital transformation and smart city initiatives has significantly contributed to the deployment of advanced in-building wireless systems. The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a hotbed for market expansion, fueled by the rapid urbanization, burgeoning population, and the widespread adoption of mobile devices.

Impact of Recession on In-Building Wireless Market Growth

The current economic downturn has posed challenges for the in-building wireless market. Reduced capital expenditures, delayed infrastructure projects, and cautious spending by businesses have contributed to a temporary slowdown in the market's growth. However, the resilient nature of telecommunications and the indispensable role of in-building wireless technology in modern connectivity are mitigating factors. In response to the economic challenges posed by the recession, companies in the market are adopting strategic measures to maintain their competitiveness. This includes focusing on cost-effective solutions, streamlining operations, and diversifying product offerings to cater to evolving consumer needs.

Key Takeaway from In-Building Wireless Market Study

The infrastructure segment plays a pivotal role in the market, encompassing the foundational elements that enable robust connectivity. This segment includes the deployment of Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Small Cells, and other essential network components. As modern buildings become more complex, the need for advanced infrastructure solutions is paramount.

The Manufacturing segment is another powerhouse within the in-building wireless market, contributing significantly to the development and production of wireless communication equipment. This segment involves the creation of cutting-edge technologies, such as 5G-enabled devices and innovative hardware that form the backbone of in-building wireless networks.

Recent Developments

InfiniG has recently launched a groundbreaking CBRS-neutral host service in collaboration with industry giants AT&T and T-Mobile. This strategic alliance aims to revolutionize the way users experience connectivity, leveraging the shared Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum.

has recently launched a groundbreaking CBRS-neutral host service in collaboration with industry giants AT&T and T-Mobile. This strategic alliance aims to revolutionize the way users experience connectivity, leveraging the shared Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum. Cellnex, a key player in the telecommunications infrastructure sector, is reinforcing its foothold in the United Kingdom with the recent acquisition of Herbert In-Building Wireless. This strategic move is part of Cellnex's ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio and provide comprehensive solutions in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

