Leading Pan-European Ferry and Logistics Company, P&O Ferries, Adopts Fingerprint Drug Screening Solution for On-Board, Random Testing of Seafaring Staff

Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System is expected to reduce P&O Ferries’ overall drug testing costs by 90%

Easy-to-use, hygienic fingerprint sweat test improves the testing experience for P&O Ferries employees from previous urine method

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that leading pan-European ferry and logistics company, P&O Ferries, is now using the revolutionary portable Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System to support its drug and alcohol testing policy.



P&O previously used an external drug testing service provider to conduct random urine testing of seafaring staff on board its ferries. The testing process typically required multiple cabins with toilet facilities, HR support, external testers and a series of two-hour testing sessions across multiple voyages to conduct testing. This approach proved expensive and inflexible. Switching to an in-house program using the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System is expected to reduce P&O Ferries’ overall drug testing costs by 90%.

“When we first saw fingerprint sweat-based drug screening in action, we knew it would be a great fit for P&O Ferries and our need for a flexible system that we could use on board our ferries,” explained Grant Laversuch, Head of Safety & Designated Person Ashore at P&O Ferries. “This has proved to be the case, with the portable and non-invasive Intelligent Fingerprinting system giving us the ability to test on our ferries as needed. Having rolled out the innovative fingerprint solution to our ferries, we’re now looking at training additional HR team members so that we can extend the program to our employees onshore.”

P&O Ferries will deploy the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System at its three UK ferry port sites at Larne in Northern Ireland, as well as Hull and Dover in England. The Company’s portable DSR-Plus readers and screening cartridges will be used to randomly test seafaring staff on board ferries in line with the company’s drug and alcohol policy.

“The ease-of-use and portability of our Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System makes it a powerful solution for random workplace testing across different locations. P&O Ferries’ deployment of fingerprint testing on its ferries demonstrates the system’s flexibility. It’s great that we’re not only helping the company maintain a safe and efficient work environment, but also equipping it with a more cost-effective method of testing,” added Harry Simeonidis, President and Chief Executive Officer at Intelligent Bio Solutions.

An introductory video demonstrating fingerprint-based drug testing in action is available here.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company's biosensor platform has the potential to test for up to 130 indications, ranging from glucose to immunological conditions and communicable diseases. The Company's current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: https://ibs.inc/

About P&O Ferries

With more than 185 years of rich heritage and experience, P&O Ferries has been connecting the UK and Europe for nearly two centuries. Our history and our lifelong drive for innovation helps us be the reliable ferry operator you know today, bringing the latest technology to our fleet to deliver sustainable travel in comfort. We sail across the English Channel, North Sea, and Irish Sea, employing 1350 people around our network. Our fleet of ships includes two hybrid-powered state of the art Fusion Class vessels being delivered in 2023, the newest ferries on the English Channel. Taken together, our ships make nearly 20,000 sailings every year. Our passengers travel with us on major routes connecting the UK to France, the Republic of Ireland, and the Netherlands, and our domestic route between Northern Ireland and Scotland. We also operate continental hubs at Zeebrugge and Europoort, and overall we carry around one fifth of the UK’s goods trade with Europe.

For more information, visit www.poferries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

