Embrace the Holiday Spirit with SHEIN at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Season’s greetings from SHEIN! Get ready to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit as SHEIN presents its highly anticipated Holiday POP-UP Experience at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga this December. In support of The Shoebox Project for Women, this festive Winter Wonderland is all about celebrating the season's magical moments while spreading cheer with meaningful gifts and giving back to the community. With an amazing collection of trendy clothing, beauty products, and festive home decor, SHEIN covers all your holiday needs.

This exciting event will mark SHEIN’s second POP-UP store in Ontario and their first-ever holiday-themed shopping experience in Canada. This festive and unforgettable Winter Wonderland will be open to the public from Friday, December 15, to Sunday, December 17, during mall hours.

WHEN:

Friday, December 15, 9:30 AM - 9:30 PM

Saturday, December 16, 9:30 AM - 9:30 PM

Sunday, December 17, 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

WHERE:

Square One Shopping Centre

100 City Centre Drive #2-414

Mississauga, ON L5B2C9

[Access via mall entrance 4]

During this three-day POP-UP, guests can look forward to exclusive activities at the SHEIN Holiday POP-UP. They are invited to indulge their sweet tooth with sugary delights and show off their new outfits at the festive photo-op under the SHEIN holiday tree, decorated with sparkling ornaments and branded gift boxes. Additionally, customers will have the chance to take home an array of SHEIN surprises when they share their favourite POP-UP moments on social media.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore a curated collection of clothing specifically for the festive season. Discover Cold Weather Classics, perfect for staying comfortable, warm and chic during winter. For those seeking a touch of glamour, the Holiday Glam collection offers breathtaking ensembles that will make a statement at any holiday party. The Cruise Collection offers an array of breezy and vibrant pieces for those planning a sunny getaway. As for the adventure seekers hitting the slopes, the Après Ski collection combines fashion and functionality, making everyone look fabulous both on and off the ski hill. Shoppers are sure to find their perfect holiday looks!

This year, SHEIN will contribute to The Shoebox Project, a Canadian charity seeking to empower women experiencing or at risk of homelessness through personalized "Shoebox" packages containing daily essentials and heartfelt messages. Fashion enthusiasts attending the Holiday POP-UP will have the opportunity to support The Shoebox Project's mission.

Come and join SHEIN at this one-of-a-kind shopping experience at the Square One Shopping Centre for a memorable event celebrating the holiday season, fashion and community.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. The brand uses on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to its agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling it to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. In April 2022, the company announced evoluSHEIN, a purpose-driven collection made with preferred materials such as recycled polyester and forest-friendly viscose. From its global offices, SHEIN reaches customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com.

About SHEIN X

SHEIN X is a design-forward program where SHEIN showcases new talent by partnering with emerging fashion designers. This program is dedicated exclusively to empowering small and medium-sized independent designers around the world by providing them with a platform to create bold designs that are true to themselves without worrying about the competitiveness of the fashion industry. Since its launch in January 2021, SHEIN X has empowered nearly 3,000 designers and artists from around the world launching over 25,000 original creations.

About The Shoebox Project for Women

​​The Shoebox Project for Women is a registered Canadian charity founded in Toronto in 2011, whose mission is to uplift and empower women experiencing or at risk of homelessness through in-kind support, education, and community participation. The Shoebox Project gift drives build compassionate and connected communities; inspire its recipients with resilience & self-motivation; and support women and gender-diverse people facing poverty and homelessness through community partnerships. To learn more about The Shoebox Project, visit shoeboxproject.com.



