Cellectar Biosciences to Present at the Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit Europe

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Jarrod Longcor, Cellectar’s chief operating officer (COO), will deliver a presentation and co-chair the 5th Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit Europe, being held December 5-7, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.



Cellectar at the Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit Europe

Presentation Title: Advancing Universal Targeted Radiotherapies: Unleashing the Potential of Alpha & Beta Particles for Solid & Hematologic Malignancies

Date/Time: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. CET

Session: Delving into Isotopes to Maximise the Efficacy of Your TRP

Location: Berlin Marriott Hotel

“This conference unites global radiopharmaceutical innovators and leaders to complete a deep dive into the successes, new scientific breakthroughs, and complexities of radiopharmaceuticals. We look forward to discussing the versatility of Cellectar’s proprietary PLE delivery platform, which targets unique changes in the cancerous cell membranes, presenting an opportunity to be a universal targeting agent,” said Jarrod Longcor, Cellectar’s COO. “Additionally, I am honored to be chosen to co-chair the Radiopharmaceuticals Summit Europe Conference in support of the advancement of radiopharmaceuticals as a rapidly emerging and important therapeutic class.”

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.

The company’s product pipeline includes lead asset iopofosine I 131, a small-molecule PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com and www.wmclinicaltrial.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "continue," "plans," or their negatives or cognates. These statements are only estimates and predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes including our expectations regarding the WM CLOVER-WaM pivotal trial. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk. Factors that might cause such a material difference include, among others, uncertainties related to the ability to raise additional capital, uncertainties related to the disruptions at our sole source supplier of iopofosine, the ability to attract and retain partners for our technologies, the identification of lead compounds, the successful preclinical development thereof, patient enrollment and the completion of clinical studies, the FDA review process and other government regulation, our ability to maintain orphan drug designation in the United States for iopofosine, the volatile market for priority review vouchers, our pharmaceutical collaborators' ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, competition from other pharmaceutical companies, product pricing and third-party reimbursement. A complete description of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

