Sodium Bisulphite Market Valuation to Reach US$ 1,015.1 million by 2033 Amid Growing Water Treatment Demand and Environmental Regulations | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sodium bisulphite market value is forecast to increase from US$ 662.6 million in 2023 to US$ 1,015.1 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, global demand for sodium bisulphite is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.3%.



Industrial grade segment is expected to dominate the global sodium bisulphite industry through 2033. It is set to hold a volume share of 68.6% by 2023. On the other hand, the pharmaceutical grade segment will likely expand at a robust CAGR of 5.7% through 2033.

Growing awareness and emphasis on environmental sustainability have led to increasingly stringent regulations governing water treatment processes. Sodium bisulphite's effectiveness as a reducing agent and its ability to neutralize contaminants align with these regulations. This is making it a preferred choice for industries striving to meet and exceed environmental standards.

Get an overview of market drivers and challenges affecting this industry! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1153

The escalating global demand for efficient water treatment solutions, driven by expanding industrial activities and population growth, directly contributes to the increased sales of sodium bisulphite. Its versatile applications in purifying water and eliminating impurities position it as a key component in meeting the rising demand for effective water treatment solutions.

Sodium bisulphite's efficacy in neutralizing harmful contaminants, such as chlorine, in water treatment processes is a significant factor driving its sales. As industries seek reliable methods to ensure water quality and safety, the unique properties of sodium bisulphite make it a valuable asset in addressing these concerns.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for sodium bisulphite is projected to thrive at 4.3% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By grade type, industrial segment is expected to total a valuation of US$ 692.7 million by 2033.

by 2033. By end use, the water treatment segment is expected to account for a market share of 43.0% in 2023.

in 2023. North America is expected to account for a significant share of about 30.3% in 2033.

in 2033. The United States industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 232.8 million by 2033.

by 2033. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 164.5 million by 2033.

by 2033. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 7.8% CAGR through 2033.





“The sodium bisulphite market is poised to witness healthy growth due to escalating environmental regulations, expanding industrial sector, and increasing emphasis on improving water quality,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Click Here To Buy Full Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1153

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on expanding their domestic production to meet growing end user demand. They are also implementing different strategies, including mergers, facility expansions, partnerships, and distribution agreements, to boost their sales and solidify their market positions.

Key Companies Profiled

Chemtrade Logistics

BASF SE

Hydrite Chemical

Hawkins Inc.

INEOS Group Ltd

Grasim Industries Ltd

Southern Ionics Inc

TCP Analytical Holdings, LLC

Solvay S.A.

Merck KGaA

LANXESS AG

Acme Analytical Solutions

Kaname Chemicals Co. ,Ltd

Grillo-Werke AG

Spectrum chemical

Tangshan Huizhong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Shandong Xinjiangye Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

FENGCHEN GROUP CO., LTD

Shanti Inorgochem

Noah Chemicals

Recent developments:

In 2021 , Hawkins, Inc. acquired NAPCO Chemical Company, Inc. along with its affiliates.

, Hawkins, Inc. acquired NAPCO Chemical Company, Inc. along with its affiliates. In May 2022, B.A. Industries obtained environmental clearance in Gujarat, India, for a chemicals plant that will produce 300 MT/month of sodium bisulphite for dyes and skin disease applications.

More Insights into the Sodium Bisulphite Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global sodium bisulphite market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the sodium bisulphite market based on grade type (food grade, pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade) end use (water treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, textile, pulp and paper, others), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Access Complete Report Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1153

Sodium Bisulphite Market Segmentation by Category

By Grade Type:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade





By End Use:

Water Treatment

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Pulp and Paper

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa





About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Domain:

Over the forecast period, global dechlorination chemical demand is anticipated to rise at 5.7% CAGR. Total market value is predicted to increase from US$ 1,451.7 million in 2023 to US$ 2,528.7 million.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has forecasted the sodium metabisulphite Market to grow with a year on year growth of 5.2% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 192.7 Million by 2022 end. The global business is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR of 5.3% during the period of 2022 and 2028.

With rapid urbanization and increasing pressure on energy conservation, sodium-sulfur batteries are gaining popularity. During the forecast period, the global sodium sulfur batteries market is expected to grow at a promising CAGR of 30%. (2022-2032).

Global sulfamic acid demand is projected to exhibit a 3.8% CAGR in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The sulfamic acid market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 401.0 million by the end of 2033.

As per the FMI estimation, the chlorinating agents industry is estimated to be valued at US$ 76.7 Million in 2023 and is projected to surge at a CAGR of 3.4% during the assessment period of 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube