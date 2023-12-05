5G-ready Telematics Control Units (TCU) Market projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 5G-ready Telematics Control Units (TCU) Market ” , by Component (Hardware {Cellular Modem, Application Processor, GPS Module, Sensors, Memory, Connectivity Interfaces}, Software {Operating System, Application Software, Cloud-based Services}), Application (Connected Car Services {Navigation and Infotainment, Remote Diagnostics and Maintenance, Vehicle Telematics, Over-the-air (OTA) Updates}, Autonomous Driving {Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication, Sensor Fusion and Data Processing}, Fleet Management {Real-time Vehicle Tracking, Fuel Consumption Monitoring, Driver Behavior Analysis, Fleet Maintenance and Optimization}), Technology (5G Network {Sub-6 GHz, mmWave}), Vehicle Connectivity {Cellular Network, DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communication), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth}), End-User (Automotive OEMs {Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles}, Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers {Telematics Providers, Semiconductor Manufacturers, Automotive Electronics Manufacturers}, aftermarket Service Providers {Fleet Management Companies, Insurance Companies, Telematics Solution Providers}), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global 5G-ready Telematics Control Units (TCU) Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.9 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 11.3 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 21.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology, Component, Vehicle Connectivity, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW LG Harman (Samsung) Sample of Companies Covered Bosch Denso Continental

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on 5G-ready Telematics Control Units (TCU) Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities and product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The 5G-ready Telematics Control Units (TCU) market is experiencing a transformative surge, propelled by the convergence of advanced connectivity and automotive technology. With the deployment of 5G networks, TCUs are unlocking unprecedented levels of data transfer speeds and low-latency communication, ushering in a new era of connected vehicles. This market is characterized by a growing demand for enhanced in-vehicle experiences, real-time data analytics, and seamless connectivity, fostering innovations in areas such as fleet management, autonomous driving, and smart city integration. As automotive manufacturers and solution providers race to capitalize on the potential of 5G, the market is witnessing an expansion of applications, ranging from data monetization to sophisticated value-added services. The 5G-ready TCU market is poised to redefine the automotive landscape, promising not only heightened operational efficiencies for businesses but also a paradigm shift in the way users interact with and benefit from their vehicles.

Major Vendors in the Global 5G-Ready Telematics Control Units (TCU) Market:

LG

Harman (Samsung)

Bosch

Denso

Continental

Magneti Marelli

Visteon

Peiker

Laird

Ficosa

Flaircomm Microelectronics

Xiamen Yaxon Network Co., Ltd.

Huawei

Rising Demand for Connected Cars

The escalating demand for connected cars stands as a pivotal driver propelling the growth of the 5G-ready Telematics Control Units (TCU) market. As consumers increasingly prioritize seamless connectivity and advanced digital experiences in their vehicles, the integration of 5G technology into TCUs becomes a critical enabler. Connected cars leverage 5G-ready TCUs to provide users with a spectrum of features, including real-time navigation, infotainment services, and remote vehicle monitoring. The robust connectivity offered by 5G enhances the efficiency and responsiveness of these connected systems, contributing to an elevated driving experience. As the automotive industry embraces the era of smart, connected vehicles, the rising demand for such connected car functionalities is creating a significant and sustained market impetus for 5G-ready TCUs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing Focus on Fleet Management

Increasing Demand for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication:

Advancements in Autonomous Driving Technology

Opportunities:

Development of Innovative Connected Car Services

Integration with Autonomous Driving Systems

Expansion into Emerging Markets

Data Monetization and Value-Added Services

In the realm of 5G-ready Telematics Control Units (TCU), data monetization and value-added services have emerged as pivotal trends, reshaping the landscape of connected vehicle technologies. With the advent of 5G, TCUs can transmit and receive data at unprecedented speeds, enabling a rich ecosystem of real-time information. Data monetization involves leveraging this wealth of data generated by TCUs to create new revenue streams. Automotive stakeholders can capitalize on insights into user behavior, traffic patterns, and vehicle performance by offering data-driven services to third parties, such as insurance companies, advertisers, and smart city initiatives. Concurrently, value-added services represent an evolution beyond traditional telematics functionalities. These services encompass advanced features like predictive maintenance, enhanced navigation, and personalized infotainment, creating a more engaging and efficient driving experience. Together, data monetization and value-added services not only optimize operational efficiency for businesses but also enhance the overall value proposition for end-users in the 5G-ready TCU market, fostering innovation and sustainability in the automotive ecosystem.

The market for 5G-ready Telematics Control Units (TCU) Market is dominated by North America.

North America has emerged as a dominant force in the 5G-ready Telematics Control Units (TCU) market due to a confluence of factors. The region boasts a robust automotive industry with a high adoption rate of advanced technologies, coupled with a tech-savvy consumer base that demands cutting-edge connectivity features in vehicles. Additionally, North America has witnessed significant investments in 5G infrastructure, creating a conducive environment for the widespread implementation of 5G-ready TCUs. The region's strong regulatory framework, supportive policies, and the presence of key industry players further contribute to its leadership in the market. As North American automotive manufacturers and service providers continue to prioritize innovation and connectivity solutions, the region is poised to maintain its dominance in driving the evolution of the 5G-ready TCU market.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing unparalleled growth in the 5G-ready Telematics Control Units (TCU) market due to several compelling factors. The burgeoning automotive industry, coupled with a rapidly expanding middle class, has led to an increased demand for connected vehicles with advanced telematics capabilities. Governments in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are actively investing in 5G infrastructure development, fostering an environment conducive to the widespread adoption of 5G-ready TCUs. Moreover, the region is witnessing a surge in smart city initiatives, which further drives the integration of TCUs for intelligent transportation solutions. With a large population base and a tech-savvy consumer culture, Asia-Pacific is poised to be at the forefront of the 5G-ready TCU market's growth, presenting lucrative opportunities for industry players across the entire connected vehicle ecosystem.

Hardware Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the component segment is categorized into Hardware and Software. Hardware components hold a significant majority share, underlining their crucial role in the functioning and performance of connected vehicles. The hardware components encompass a range of essential elements, including processors, sensors, connectivity modules, and other physical components that form the backbone of the TCU infrastructure. As 5G technology demands sophisticated hardware to ensure seamless connectivity, low latency, and efficient data processing, the emphasis on robust hardware solutions becomes paramount. Automotive manufacturers and TCU suppliers prioritize investments in advanced hardware to meet the evolving connectivity requirements of modern vehicles. The dominance of hardware in the market reflects the critical need for reliable and high-performance physical components to support the advanced features and capabilities offered by 5G-ready TCUs in the automotive ecosystem.

