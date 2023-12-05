Global Water Resources to Present at the ROTH Deer Valley Event

PHOENIX, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to present at the ROTH 12th Annual Deer Valley Event being held at the Montage Deer Valley in Park City, UT on December 13-16.





Global Water Resources CFO and SVP, Mike Liebman, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the event.

Management will discuss how organic and acquisitive growth helped drive regulated revenues up 13% to $37.9 million and net income to $6.8 million or $0.28 per share in the first nine months of 2023, with this supporting a monthly dividend totaling $0.30096 per share on an annualized basis.

They will also discuss the company’s market leadership in utility consolidation, automation and water resource management, as well as its active M&A program that has been expanding the company’s portfolio of utilities in major metro growth corridors around Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 29 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with a total of more than 15.9 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ 2022 Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

