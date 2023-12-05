Phoenix Group PLC Celebrates Historic IPO on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a momentous event that marks a new era in the regional technology and financial sector, Phoenix Group PLC proudly announces its successful listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). This milestone IPO, the first of its kind in the Middle East for a privately owned crypto mining and blockchain entity, signifies a major leap in the UAE's ambitious journey towards a digital-led economy.

A Historic Milestone in Tech and Finance

Phoenix Group PLC's public debut on ADX represents a significant leap in innovation and growth for the tech and blockchain sector. The IPO marks a major achievement in the history of the Middle East's technology and finance industry, symbolizing the rising global relevance of the region in these fields.

Gratitude and Appreciation

We extend our profound gratitude to the visionary leadership of Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) for their unwavering support and foresight, which have been pivotal in achieving this landmark success. Our heartfelt thanks go out to our shareholders, stakeholders, board members, and the dedicated Phoenix family for their relentless trust and dedication. We also express our sincere appreciation to International Securities LLC for their indispensable role as our primary advisor and principal placement agent, guiding us through this pivotal journey.

Bijan Alizadehfard, Co-Founder & Group CEO of Phoenix Group PLC, stated: "Today's IPO is a testament to the power of vision, collaboration, and innovation. We are incredibly thankful to all who contributed to this landmark event. As we step into this new chapter, our focus intensifies on expanding our reach and impact globally, driven by our core pillars of Bitcoin mining, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and strategic acquisitions. We are excited to forge ahead, with the UAE's dynamic tech and finance sector as our foundation."

Munaf Ali, Co-Founder & Group MD of Phoenix Group PLC, added, "We're proud to have reached this milestone, a reflection of our commitment to excellence and growth. Our journey so far has been remarkable, but this is just the beginning. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation, reinforcing our position as a leading figure in the global tech landscape."

Looking Ahead:

Phoenix Group PLC envisions a future of continued growth and innovation, with a commitment to advancing technology and sustainability.

The company is set to explore new horizons in the digital world, enhancing its contributions to a decentralized and tech-driven global economy.

About Phoenix Group:

Founded in 2017, Phoenix Group PLC has rapidly become a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, tech innovation, and blockchain technology. With a strong commitment to sustainability and technological advancement, the company is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the digital finance sector.

