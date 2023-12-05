NeoVolta's Solar Innovation Lights Up the Future: Surpasses 25 Gigawatts in Solar Production

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. , a leader in Smart Energy Storage Solutions, today announced a significant milestone: NeoVolta users exceeded 25 gigawatts (GWs) of solar production. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to advancing renewable energy technologies.

Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta , commented, "Adding 25 GWs of clean solar power to offset or eliminate their utility bills is a major milestone. Our all-in-one NV14 storage system provides safe, reliable backup power during an outage when you need it most. And adding additional battery storage is easy and cost-effective, which further decreases reliance on the Utility."

This system has gained recognition as one of Solar Power World’s Top Solar Storage Products for three consecutive years, and as one of the most affordable solar batteries in the U.S. in EnergySage’s latest semi-annual Solar Marketplace Intel Report , reflecting its impact and reliability in the market.

NeoVolta’s batteries are Lithium Iron Phosphate and are fully UL 9540A certified, meaning that there is no fire and no thermal runaway risk. The NV14 Energy Storage System, a hallmark of NeoVolta’s innovation, is known for its safety and efficiency, enabling homes to stay powered and connected, on or off the grid.

