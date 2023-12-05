Global Kaolin Market Size To Worth USD 7.12 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.6%

New York, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Kaolin Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.51 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.12 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the projected period. The kaolin market is poised to experience sustained growth and adapt to changing market demands as industries continue to innovate and expand, positioning it as a critical component of the global minerals and mining sector.





The global kaolin market is a vital part of the ever-changing minerals and mining industry. Because of its numerous applications in a variety of industries, kaolin, a naturally occurring clay mineral, is extremely valuable. Because of factors such as rising kaolin demand in the ceramics and paper industries, as well as its expanding use in the construction, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries, this market has grown steadily. Kaolin is a key ingredient in the production of porcelain and ceramic tiles in the ceramics industry, with desirable properties such as whiteness, plasticity, and low shrinkage. Kaolin's role in the manufacture of paints and coatings benefits the construction industry by improving durability and appearance. Because of its absorbent and soothing properties, kaolin is used in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals in skincare products, drugs, and supplements. The global expansion of infrastructure projects creates a consistent demand for kaolin. Continuous R&D efforts have resulted in the discovery of new applications for kaolin, diversifying its market potential and driving innovation. However, the extraction and processing of kaolin can have negative environmental consequences, such as habitat disruption and water pollution. Environmental regulations, as well as the need for sustainable mining practices, can raise production costs and stymie market growth.

Global Kaolin Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Process (Water-Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, and Surface-Modified & Unprocessed), End-Use Industry (Paper, Ceramic & Sanitarywares, Fiberglass, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Plastics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The water-washed segment accounted for the largest share of the global kaolin market in 2022.

The global kaolin market is divided into water-washed, airfloat, calcined, delaminated, and surface-modified & unprocessed segments. In 2022, the water-washed segment held the largest share of the global kaolin market. Impurities such as iron, organic matter, and other minerals are removed from water-washed kaolin. This method typically yields high-quality, fine-particle kaolin suitable for ceramics, paints, and coatings. The purity and brightness of water-washed kaolin are highly valued.

The paper segment accounted for the largest share of the global kaolin market in 2022.

The global kaolin market is classified into paper, ceramics and sanitarywares, fiberglass, paints and coatings, rubber, and plastics. In 2022, the paper segment was the largest contributor to the global kaolin market. The paper industry is the largest kaolin consumer. In the paper industry, kaolin is used as a filler and coating pigment. It increases the opacity, brightness, printability, and smoothness of paper. The growth of the paper and packaging industries influences kaolin demand in the paper segment.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global kaolin market over the predicted timeframe.

The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, plays an important role in the global kaolin market. China is not only the largest producer of kaolin, but also a major consumer. Rapid growth in industries like ceramics, construction, and automotive in China and other emerging economies in the region has fueled significant kaolin demand.

During the forecast period, Europe is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global kaolin market. Europe has a strong presence in the kaolin market, with major producers and consumers including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Kaolin is in high demand in Europe due to the ceramics and paper industries, as well as its use in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Kaolin Market include Imerys S.A., Ashapura Group, EICL Limited, SCR-Sibelco N.V., KaMin LLC, Thiele Kaolin Company, LASSELSBERGER Group, Quarzwerke GmbH, Sedlecký kaolin A.S., I-Minerals lnc., 20 Microns Limited, Minotaur Exploration Limited, W. R. Grace & Co., and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, KaMin LLC has completed the purchase of BASF SE's Kaolin business. The kaolin minerals business employed approximately 440 people across North America, Europe, and Asia. This acquisition will enable significant scaling of the company's business, technical capabilities, and talent, resulting in increased value for its customers, distributors, and brand owners worldwide.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Kaolin Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Kaolin Market, By Process

Water-Washed

Airfloat

Calcined

Delaminated

Surface-Modified & Unprocessed

Global Kaolin Market, By End-Use Industry

Paper

Ceramic & Sanitarywares

Fiberglass

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Plastics

Global Kaolin Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



