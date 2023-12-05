Empowering Employees To De-escalate Crisis: Crisis Consultant Group Launch its Crisis Prevention Training

Mechanicsville, Virginia, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crisis Consultant Group, a certified veteran-owned small business with a selection of specialist courses, such as Verbal De-Escalation Training, Nursing CEUS, and Workplace Violence Prevention, is proud to announce the launch of its Crisis Prevention Intervention Training, that is designed to equip those who face a crisis with the safest, most practical, and most effective de-escalation and conflict resolution training in the industry.

The organisation’s Crisis Prevention Intervention Training will empower employees in a range of professions, including healthcare workers, nurses, social workers, crisis intervention staff, security, law enforcement, customer service employees, managers, and general staff on how to effectively de-escalate crisis on a person-to-person ‘front line’ basis.

“Our proven techniques will transform the level at which an organization’s staff members interact during a crisis by creating a more self-assured, confident, and prepared workforce secure in their ability to handle emergency situations,” said CEO and founder of the Crisis Consultant Group Brendan King.

From the informative Crisis Consultant Group Crisis Blog to full-length training courses, the small business offers extensive resources to deal with challenging or aggressive persons that has been utilized across America to more remote regions, such as Nigeria and Afghanistan.

With a dedication to improving basic human interaction across the globe, visitors will find a full list of available online and on-location courses that can be uniquely customized to meet their exact needs at the Crisis Consultant Group Homepage. These include:

Verbal De-escalation Training Certification Online

Organizations and their employees need the most effective verbal de-escalation training to prevent, deter, and stop crisis situations whenever possible. The Crisis Consultant Group has taken one of the most highly regarded de-escalation models (The 5 Steps To De-escalation) and packaged it in a simple, short, yet powerful online Training and Certification course.

The course lasts for 40 minutes and is ideal for:

Security Officers

Group Home and Mental Health Workers

Law Enforcement and Corrections Officers

Probation and Parole Officers

Customer Service Personnel

Retail Employees and QSR Staff

The Crisis Consultant Group De-Escalation Certification is the perfect fit to increase an employee’s confidence, maintain a calm demeanor, and demonstrate compassion for those in crisis while protecting them and their organizations from lawsuits, violence, or similar negative outcomes.

Additionally, this certification touches on body language, eye contact, facial expressions, active listening, nonverbal communication, communication skills, and considerations responders should have around the tone of voice to help them master verbal conflict in a few easy steps.

Online Crisis Intervention Certification Training

Accepted in the USA, Canada, and internationally, the Crisis Consultant Group’s Online Crisis Intervention Certification Training course lasts 3.5 hours and applies to hospitals, health care, retail, corporate, security, corrections, and group homes.

One of the most popular Crisis Consultant Group Products, the course covers a broad array of topics, including:

Verbal De-escalation Techniques

Understanding Precursors to Crisis

Motivating Persons in Crisis

Handling Passive Non-Compliance

Multiple Non-Violent De-escalation Techniques

Professional Distance

Building Rapport

Trauma-Informed Care and How it Relates to Crisis Intervention Prevention Training

About Crisis Consultant Group

Headquartered in Richmond, VA, the Crisis Consultant Group is a certified veteran-owned small business that is committed to equipping those in a range of ‘front line’ industries, such as healthcare workers, nurses, social workers, crisis intervention staff, security, law enforcement, customer service employees, managers, and general staff, with effective de-escalation and conflict resolution training. With a variety of highly acclaimed courses that have been utilized across the USA to remote locations such as Nigeria, Crisis Consultant Group is a movement changing and improving basic human interactions across the globe.

To learn more about Crisis Consultant Group and its variety of services, please visit the website at https://crisisconsultantgroup.com/.

