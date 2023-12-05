McCabes Lawyers selects Intapp to strengthen client relationship management

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that leading Australian law firm McCabes Lawyers (McCabes) has chosen to enhance its DealCloud platform with Intapp’s relationship intelligence and email marketing capabilities.

DealCloud is a single destination for legal professionals to find and reference communications, workflows, and other data relating to client pursuits and engagements. The platform helps firms build and manage a comprehensive view of their multidirectional relationships with clients, prospects, and business. By centralizing communication data, DealCloud helps firms transform average daily activities into actionable relationship intelligence.

McCabes currently uses DealCloud to improve collaboration across practice groups, streamline complex processes, and centralize proprietary information. With DealCloud Dispatch, McCabes can better communicate with clients through firm newsletter and event invitation creation and management capabilities.

Adding Intapp’s relationship intelligence and client outreach capabilities to its DealCloud platform will help McCabes better track relationship paths with key client contacts and better monitor relationship health. This in turn will help the firm further strengthen client relationships and enhance client service.

“We were looking to supercharge our business development efforts and better support the firm’s overarching growth strategy,” said Carl Bez, Head of Business Development at McCabes Lawyers. “Enhancing our DealCloud platform with relationship intelligence and client outreach capabilities gives us the functionality we need to best support our lawyers as they deepen their relationships with clients. Our client database begins to build itself with relationship intelligence, and the sovereign security of DealCloud Dispatch allows for centralized and transparent marketing engagement.”

“We’re very excited to see McCabes use DealCloud to further strengthen the management of its most important relationships,” said Samia Rauf, Regional Managing Director of APAC at Intapp. “By taking an innovative approach, McCabes is better positioned to handle the data growth that comes along with firm growth and ensure that it’s centrally available for professionals to leverage.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,350 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About McCabes Lawyers

McCabes is a national Australian law firm with a boutique culture. With an unwavering commitment to quality and a focus on innovation, we deliver exceptional service and value to our clients. We have built a reputation for excellence in legal practice, offering tailored solutions across our three divisions: commercial, government, and insurance. See www.mccabes.com.au for more information.

Contact

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director, Intapp

press@intapp.com

678-909-0703