Global Cloud Encryption Market Size to Reach USD 40.17 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud encryption market is set to witness robust expansion, with a projected rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report. The market, valued at USD 40.17 Billion in 2032, is being propelled by the escalating adoption of cloud and virtualization technologies, coupled with the increasing threat landscape of cyber-attacks and data theft.

Cloud encryption, a pivotal data security method, encrypts data into unreadable ciphertext, fortifying data security within and between cloud environments. This approach, addressing the rising concerns related to big data and cyber threats, ensures the privacy and protection of cloud data. The market is further buoyed by the use of data visualization tools and advanced analytics, such as predictive analytics and big data analytics, enhancing the capability to derive valuable insights from encrypted data.

Notably, the market is witnessing a surge in new software launches, contributing to its growth trajectory. Thales, a prominent technology and security provider, recently announced the availability of its CipherTrust Data Security Platform as a cloud-based, as-a-service subscription model, offering enhanced security solutions.

Despite the optimistic market outlook, challenges persist. A key hindrance to market growth is the lack of awareness about cloud encryption, particularly among enterprises. The shared responsibility model associated with public cloud services often goes unnoticed by organizations, where cloud providers secure the infrastructure, while individual users bear the responsibility for securing their data and assets.

The solutions segment dominated the global cloud encryption market in 2022, capturing the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the growing demand for data protection tools, particularly those safeguarding sensitive data in the cloud. Cloud encryption solutions, encompassing data encryption, key management, tokenization, and others, play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with legal standards while offering secure data storage and transfer.

The managed services segment is poised to register a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for cloud encryption services that assist businesses in implementing and managing encryption solutions, with consulting services being widely adopted for professional guidance.

Large enterprises are expected to command a significantly large revenue share in the global cloud encryption market, driven by their management and maintenance needs, leading to increased adoption of cloud encryption software. On the other hand, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are anticipated to register the fastest revenue growth rate. Cloud solutions for SMEs offer cost-saving benefits, flexibility, and location-independent work, driving their adoption.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector are projected to account for the largest revenue share in the global cloud encryption market. Financial companies increasingly leverage cloud technology to meet business objectives and enhance customer experience. The IT & telecom segment is expected to register steady growth, driven by the telecommunications industry's role in advancing cloud encryption, especially with the advent of Fifth Generation (5G) technology.

North America secured the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the region's demand for cloud encryption solutions and the prevalence of cloud-based services. Europe is anticipated to experience the fastest revenue growth, propelled by stringent data privacy laws such as GDPR. In the Asia Pacific, the Indian market claimed the largest share in 2022, driven by the increasing need for cloud services in SMEs.

In conclusion, the global cloud encryption market is poised for remarkable growth, underpinned by factors such as increasing cloud adoption, the evolving threat landscape, and the introduction of innovative solutions. As organizations navigate the complex landscape of data security, cloud encryption emerges as a crucial and effective tool in safeguarding sensitive information.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.53 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 31.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 40.17 Billion

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global cloud encryption market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective cloud encryptions.

Strategic Development

In October 2022, Cryptomathic unveiled the Cryptomathic AWS BYOK Service, a cloud-based solution that empowers security-conscious users of Amazon Web Services across the globe to access enterprise-level Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) encryption key management features. BYOK encryption management permits organizations to strengthen their security and control while streamlining compliance audits. This is achieved by enabling to use their encryption keys instead of relying on the default encryption keys generated by the cloud provider.

In October 2022, Vaultree announced the availability of their Data-in-Use Encryption for Google's AlloyDB, which is now available for preview trial. The service, which is a launch partner for Google's AlloyDB, combines the world's first fully functioning Encryption-in-Use solution powered by Vaultree with Google's AlloyDB for PostgreSQL. Users can now test Vaultree's completely homomorphic and searchable encryption technology on the cloud, indicating a breakthrough in encryption standards that will enable next-generation encryption and data protection.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud encryption market on the basis of component, platform, enterprise size, application, and industry:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032) Solution Managed Services

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032) Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Healthcare Government Aerospace and Defense Retail Information Technology (IT) & Telecom Others

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Disk Encryption Database Encryption Cloud Encryption Folder Encryption Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



